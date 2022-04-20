Prep Notebook: McCook field athletes excel early; North Platte relay team records best time in state

The McCook boys track team had the top pole vaulter in Class B last season.

The Bison — for now — can say that again this season.

Senior Branson McDonald set a personal best in Gothenburg on April 14 as he cleared 15 feet to win the event during the Dutch Zorn Invite.

The performance was a foot higher than what he cleared as he finished fourth in Class B competition during the NSAA state track meet last May. His former teammate, Talyn Campbell, capped his senior season with the state title.

McDonald’s performance not only is the top height in Class B, according to results provided to athletic.net, but also tied for the best in the state overall. Creighton Prep senior Paul Lampert matched the height during the Nebraska Track and Field Festival in Papillion on Tuesday.

Aurora senior Caden Carlson cleared 14-6 at the same Dutch Zorn Invite for one of the top three performances in the state this spring as well.

Fremont’s Drew Sellon cleared 14-9, according to the Omaha World-Herald’s prep track honor roll.

The Gothenburg meet came just six days after McDonald cleared 14-8 to win the pole vault during the Broken Bow Invite. McDonald is not the only Bison field athletes to have a notable performance this season.

Junior Adam Dugger has the top effort in Class B in the triple jump with a leap of 45-2.5 earlier this season during the Aurora Invitational.

In addition, Bison senior Sierra Kotschwar won the girls discus in the same meet with a throw of 134-6.5. The attempt was a personal-best and also is the second-longest throw in Class B for the season.

» The North Platte boys 400 meter relay team — Brock Roblee, Kolten Tilford, Donte’ Koif and Vince Genatone — posted a time of 43.08 seconds during the Jo Dustako Invite on April 14.

The Bulldogs team edged Creighton Prep by .06 seconds in the race and have the fastest time in the state for the event this spring.

» The Lexington boys soccer team remained at No. 2 in Class B in the latest Omaha World-Herald state poll. With Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Kearney Catholic, the Minutemen have rolled off 13 straight wins after they opened the season with losses to Papillion-LaVista South and Omaha Westside — both Class A programs.

Seniors Ernesto Vargas and Diego Martinez each have 11 goals to lead the team.

The Lexington girls (8-5), who beat Kearney Catholic 2-0 on Tuesday, dropped one spot to eighth in the state poll.

» North Platte senior Kaitlyn Evans has 12 goals and five assists for the Bulldogs girls soccer team. Her 29 points has her tied for third in the state with Bellevue East’s Layla Vazquez.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to face Lincoln North Star on Friday.

Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.

