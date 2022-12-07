Prep notebook: Ogallala boys look to be among state contenders again this year

OGALLALA — The Ogallala boys basketball team has qualified for the state tournament four times since 2018, and reached the Class C1 championship game in 2020.

There's reason to believe that run of success could continue again this year

Jeron Gager, who averaged 17.5 points per game as a junior, is one of the key contributors back for an Indians squad that is coming off a 22-5 campaign that ended with a loss to eventual champion Ashland-Greenwood in the state quarterfinals.

Ogallala also qualified for the state tournament in 2018 and ’19, finishing third in the latter.

Ogallala, which averaged 63.7 points per game last year, was ranked fifth in the Omaha Word-Herald's preseason state rankings. The up-tempo Indians haven't slowed down so far this year, scoring 73 and 64 points in wins over Lexington and Minden, respectively.

Ogallala (2-0) travels to fellow undefeated Holdrege on Friday, and hosts defending Class D1 state champion St. Pat's on Tuesday. The Indians also host Scottsbluff (3-0), a team that was ranked fifth in the World-Herald's Class B state poll.

Broken Bow girls in early showdown Friday

The Broken Bow girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 start after a 41-39 win over Amherst on Tuesday and faces a challenge from another undefeated squad this week.

The Indians, who were ranked seventh in the World-Herald's Class C1 preseason poll, host undefeated Minden on Friday. The Whippets (3-0) were ranked one spot behind Broken Bow in the poll.

Broken Bow, which has reached the state tournament in each of the past two seasons, has allowed 60 points in its two games.

"We talk a lot about that the faces change but the expectations do not," Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said in a nepreps.com media day session in Lexington in mid-November. "I'm really looking forward to this group."

Seventeen of the 21 players on the roster are either freshmen or sophomores.

"I think youth is exciting and we have some talented youth," Cooksley said. "It's going to be a day-by-day process. I know that's kind of coach-speak but I actually think that's what we're going to have to endure this year a little bit."

The new faces to the varsity program have had their share of success on the court as the Indians' junior varsity program has lost just one game over the past three years.

"I think winning translates and these kids are going to be just fine," Cooksley said. "They've played a lot of basketball, whether it be high school or club. It's just maybe going to take some time jelling together, but I like our prospects for sure."

Speaking of tests ...

North Platte hosts Elkhorn North in a girls basketball game on Saturday afternoon. North is the back-to-back Class B state champions and lost just two games over that span.

The Wolves (2-1) feature junior guard Britt Prince, who holds more than 30 Division 1 scholarship offers.

Saturday's game is part of a boys-girls basketball doubleheader that begins at 2 p.m.