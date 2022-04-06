Prep Notebook: Thrower Nic Davis starts where he left off for North Platte track and field

Nic Davis finished seventh overall in Class A in the boys discus during the NSAA state track meet last year.

And while it’s early in the spring, the North Platte senior is showing he could be a contender for a state championship this season.

Davis won the event during last week’s Buffalo Bill Invite with a throw of 172 feet, 6 inches — a personal best.

It was one of 10 events the North Platte boys won to take the team title in their annual host meet.

Davis had a throw of 166 feet in his second-to last attempt during the state meet. His throw in the Buffalo Bill meet would have placed him second at state a year ago, behind Papillion-La Vista’s Alex Herman, who won the event in his senior season with a toss of 180-8.

Davis leads the state honor roll in the event on athletic.net. The attempt is six inches better than the attempt that Papillion-La Vista South junior Caiden Frederick had on March 18 in the Elkhorn South Invite. Davis also won the shot put in the Buffalo Bill Invite as well. His throw of 58-11¼ was a personal best as well, and also tops the athletic.net honor roll in the event.

Davis is coming off a fourth-place finish at state with a throw of 54-4, which he registered on his third attempt in the event.

Davis’ attempt last week would have again ranked second at the 2021 state meet, behind Omaha North’s Tristan Gray who capped his prep career with a winning throw of 61-2.

Davis’ teammate, Vince Genatone, also had a notable performance in the Buffalo Bill Invite. Genatone won the 100-meter dash in 10.82 seconds, which is the second fastest on the Class A honor roll so far this spring. The mark is just .03 seconds behind the time of Omaha Central junior Jaylen Lloyd.

Genatone’s time matched what former teammate Kymani Sterling ran as he finished fourth in the 100 final at the state meet last spring.

» Chase County’s Bryn McNair is the reigning Class C champion in the girls 400, and was second in the 800 at the state meet.

McNair appears to have picked up where she left off.

The Longhorns junior’s time in the 400 (58.26) leads the state honor roll in the class, as does her performance in the 800 (2:23.36). Both performances came at the Ed Moore Invite on Saturday.

She also teamed with Peyton Owen, Jordan Jablonski and Ali McNair to post a mark of 4:16.78 in the girls 4x400 relay in the meet. That also is the fastest among Class C girls programs so far.

» Annie Seamann is the new girls basketball coach at Maxwell. She spent the past three seasons as one of Lane Swedberg’s assistants and also is an assistant with the Wildcats volleyball program.

The hire was announced in a Maxwell Public Schools media release late last week.

Seamann is a Dayton, Wyoming, native and graduated from Chadron State in 2013.

She coached in North Platte for eight years before she moved on to Maxwell.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to coach these athletes,” Seamann said in the release. “I want to spend time building a program that will make athletes excited to play basketball. The support that I have received from Maxwell patrons is more than I could ever ask for.”

— Those with a prep notebook story idea, or who wish to share or an athlete or team accomplishment to highlight can email tim.johnson@nptelegraph.com or call at 308-535-4724.

