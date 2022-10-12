Prep notebook: Top-ranked runners meet in Class D district boys race

The boys race in the District D-6 cross county meet should be one to watch on Thursday.

Three of the top-ranked individuals in the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association are in the field — Wallace senior Trey Robertson, Perkins County sophomore Mason McGreer and St. Pat's junior Jarrett Miles.

The 5,000-meter race, scheduled for the Courthouse and Jail Rock Golf Course in Bridgeport, is among the district meets held across the state in all four classes.

McGreer and Miles were part of the field in the SPVA meet on Oct. 6 at the Grant Golf Club, and the Plainsman underclassman won the race on his home course in 16 minutes, 52.78 seconds.

Miles finished second, about 10 seconds behind McGreer, but he was one of five St. Pat's runners among the top eight finishers overall as the Irish won the team title with 11 points.

Miles teammate, Porter Connick, a sophomore who is ranked 13th in the coach's poll, finished third in the meet.

McGreer and Miles also ran against each other at an invitational at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Sept. 26. McGreer edged Miles in the race by .11 seconds. Five days before that, McGreer beat Miles. by three-tenths of a second to take the title in the Ogallala Invite.

Robertson, who was a member of the Wildcats football team, ran a season-best time of 16:26.7 on Sept. 8, according to results on athletic.net. McGreer 's best mark is 16:25.4, and Miles is just a tenth of a second behind that.

Robertson, Miles and McGreer finished first through third, respectively, in the St. Pat's Invitational on Sept. 1 at the Rivers Edge Golf Course. The trio finished in the same order a week later at the Chase County Invite at the Imperial Golf Course.

The Wallace upperclassman is coming off a first-place finish in RPAC boys race on Oct. 6 at the Cross Creek Golf Course.

Dogs' Holm part of strong field as well

North Platte senior Marissa Holm is ranked seventh in the latest Class A girls cross county individual poll. The Bulldogs veteran is also part of a challenging field in the District A-3 field for the meet at Pioneer Park in Lincoln.

Elkhorn South senior Jaci Sievers is ranked second, followed by Omaha Westside juniors Stella Miner and Claire White, who are listed at third and fourth, respectively, in the poll. Their freshman teammate, Mia Uorsevich, is ninth.

Millard South freshman Abbi Durow is ranked 11th.

A volleyball rematch brewing in the RPAC?

The RPAC volleyball tournament begins on Thursday and Maywood/Hayes Center and Cambridge are the top-seeded teams in the West and East divisions, respectively.

The teams met in a weekend tournament on Oct. 1 and Cambridge recorded the straight-set victory to hand the Wolves their only loss of the season so far.

Should both teams advance in the tournament, they would meet again on Tuesday in McCook and would be another showdown between two state-ranked programs.

Cambridge remains No. 1 in Class D-1 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state poll, one spot ahead of the Wolves.

Wallace, which is ranked 10th in Class D-2, is seeded second in the West Division and could potentially face MHC in a semifinal match. The teams met on Sept. 27 and the Wolves downed the Wildcats 25-19, 22-25, 25-14.