North Platte native Josh O'Neill makes Team USA quad rugby team

Josh O’Neill first learned about quad rugby when he was in rehab for a car accident that left him bound to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
The North Platte native who graduated from Hershey High School in 2006 was introduced to the sport from a mentor in the rehab program. He started playing in 2008 at the University of Arizona and later joined a developmental team.
The rest is history. Years later and a few moves to Arizona, Florida and, finally, Colorado, O’Neill finally reached one of his biggest goals in wheelchair rugby: Making the U.S. National Training Squad.
“It took me a long a-- time,” O’Neill said. “It took me eight years to finally make the team.”
O’Neill was one of 16 players selected to the team from a group of 32 participants at the team selection camp in early December. He has been attending the camp for years, and was even called up to the team as an alternate in 2017, but until now, he never formally made the team.
“We have tryouts every year,” he said. “We go Wednesday through Sunday. There are three, three hour sessions a day, and they have cuts throughout. It was nice to hear my name called, finally. It was very surreal.”
Now that O’Neill has made the team, the schedule just gets more grueling. The world championships are in Denmark in October, and O’Neill said Team USA has a camp or competition every month for the next 10 months.
It starts with a trip to Colombia in mid-January, followed by a home tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, in March and a competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in May.
Now that he made the team, O’Neill wants to make sure he’s one of the 12 that will travel to Denmark and hopefully win gold.
“Sixteen make the team, and they take 12 to travel,” O’Neill said. “That will be the first time I get to play for team USA so it’ll be fun.”
Wheelchair rugby is played in four-vs.-four format on a basketball court. Each player gets a point-based classification based on how much mobility they have, and O’Neill said each team has to balance out to eight. He said he is more of a “mid-pointer,” and plays more defense.
Substitutions are allowed, and they play four eight-minute quarters with two-minute breaks in between except for halftime, where players get five minutes. Each team gets four timeouts.
“It’s very fast paced,” O’Neill said. “Which makes it exciting for people who have never seen it. A bunch of guys in chairs hitting each other around the court.”
O’Neill has been in a wheelchair since 2004. On his way home from a basketball game on his birthday, he hit a cow with his car, and broke his C5 vertebrae.
When one of his mentors showed him wheelchair rugby, O’Neill was hooked. The only problem was there weren’t a lot of options for playing near North Platte. The closest ones were in Colorado.
When he was looking at colleges his senior year, he chose the University of Arizona partly due to its adaptive sports program that allowed him to play rugby. He fell in love with the sport after that.
“I’ve been in a chair longer than I’ve walked for,” O’Neill said. “It definitely is slowly but surely working out.”