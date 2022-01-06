North Platte native Josh O'Neill makes Team USA quad rugby team

Josh O’Neill first learned about quad rugby when he was in rehab for a car accident that left him bound to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

The North Platte native who graduated from Hershey High School in 2006 was introduced to the sport from a mentor in the rehab program. He started playing in 2008 at the University of Arizona and later joined a developmental team.

The rest is history. Years later and a few moves to Arizona, Florida and, finally, Colorado, O’Neill finally reached one of his biggest goals in wheelchair rugby: Making the U.S. National Training Squad.

“It took me a long a-- time,” O’Neill said. “It took me eight years to finally make the team.”

O’Neill was one of 16 players selected to the team from a group of 32 participants at the team selection camp in early December. He has been attending the camp for years, and was even called up to the team as an alternate in 2017, but until now, he never formally made the team.

“We have tryouts every year,” he said. “We go Wednesday through Sunday. There are three, three hour sessions a day, and they have cuts throughout. It was nice to hear my name called, finally. It was very surreal.”