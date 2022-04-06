Rick’s Picks, April 6

Nebraska’s spring archery turkey season has been open for a couple weeks. Archers tell me there is no shortage of turkeys in the region. It wasn’t that long ago that the National Wild Turkey Federation cited Lincoln County as having one of the highest turkey population densities in the United States.

The youth shotgun season opens Saturday. Take a kid hunting if you can! As I travel around the region, I see more and more toms beginning to strut. I can hardly wait until April 16 when the regular shotgun season opens. I’m going to try a very different kind of hunt this spring.

Regardless of whether you are hunting in the youth or regular shotgun season, you must get your shotgun tuned up for the task. If you have changed anything with your shotgun since the last time you hunted with it — new choke, different ammo, etc. — it may not shoot the same way you remember. Get your gear ready. The hunting seasons are here.

Spring weather cycles are still impacting fishing across the region. Rain, snow, cloudy, cold, high winds — it happens every spring and anglers always deal with it. Be very careful if you are going out on the water. Waves can build quickly in the types of winds we are having, and swamping a boat is a real possibility. Make sure you have all the required safety gear on board and know how to use it.

Up on Big Mac, anglers are trolling the dam and catching walleye. If this is your kind of fishing, take note of this: I got a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission this week that said the annual spawning collection from walleye will be starting soon. Watch for the nets and NGPC fisheries personnel working in the area and steer clear of them. The gill netting operation along the dam at night will target female walleyes.

The female walleye are “milked” of their eggs, and returned to the lake. Fertilized eggs are transferred to state fish hatcheries to rear the young fish.

Up at Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion, anglers are catching trout. Most of the catches are coming on salmon eggs and Power Bait. Chrome, gold and chrome/blue Kastmasters are working well in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala. A few trout and walleye are being caught on the canal below the siphon, south of Paxton.

Since water began flowing down the canal again from Big Mac, Sutherland’s inlet and the Lake Maloney inlet have been providing some exciting fishing. Lots of walleye are biting — no real big trophy fish, but it is still fun. Anglers out on the lakes are catching walleye too. Smaller live baits on Lindy Rigs and casting spoons and grub tail lures are catching fish at the inlets.

Looking at the Tri-county Canal system east of town, walleye are biting as far east as Johnson Lake inlet. Below the checks on the canal and at the inlets to Jeffery Reservoir and Johnson Lake, drop a Lindy rig with a small minnow or night crawler in the slack water and be ready for a bite.

Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.