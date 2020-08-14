The forecast says we may get a little bit of a break in our temperatures toward this weekend, actually more like into the first of next week. Regardless, let’s see where the fishing may be the best. All you need to do is get out of the house.
At Lake McConaughy, the lake’s water level is dropping, and that is normal for this time of the year. It is about 67% full at the moment. Inflows are down from last week and outflows are about the same as last week. I think the fish can sense this and they are hunkering down. As a result, a lot of the fishing has slowed down this week. There are a few fish being caught around the lake, but you have to work for them.
The one bright spot this week for Big Mac has been the white bass fishing. Watch the mouths of the bays when the wind is blowing into them. Wind pushes food sources with it and that brings in the bait fish. Bait fish attract bigger fish, in this case, white bass. Anglers have been targeting these areas and watching for the “boils” when the baitfish hit the surface trying to escape the feeding white bass below them.
Lake Ogallala is about normal — limited success if you are fishing from the bank. The eastern end of the lake near the diversion and the canal below the diversion gates are the best places to fish. Powerbait is what you need on your hook. Trout fishing in the canal between Keystone and Paxton has been good as well.
At Sutherland Reservoir, activity has been a bit slow this week. Inlet fishing is slow during the day. Walleye, white bass and catfish are biting in the evening. Walleye fishing has been sluggish in the main body of the lake. Concentrate your efforts at the bubble. Catfish are biting well on most of the lake and providing most of the angling activity.
If you have a boat, the most productive spot on Lake Maloney has been over old Two Tree Island. Drifting over this “hump” in the lake with live bait has been producing a few walleye. Top water action on wipers is still an option near the outlet at sundown.
Check out the Interstate lakes, they may have the most consistent fishing in the area right now. Iron House Lake has lots of hungry bluegill for kids. Birdwood Lake, Brady Lake, Fremont Slough and East Hershey lakes have been good producers of a variety of fish. Hershey Lake has produced some nice bass and big perch this week.
Water levels are running slightly lower now in the Tri-County Canal, east of town. Catfishing has been the big story at Toby’s Check in recent days. Drift cut baits in slower, deep waters. A few walleye and sauger are taking live bait below the checks, but the bite is slow. Switch to larger minnows and I think you’ll get a few more bites. Smallmouth bass action is still consistent in the riprap along the banks of the canal.
And the countdown continues: 17 more days until dove season!
Get out and enjoy the outdoors this weekend.
