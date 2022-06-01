Rick’s Picks, June 1

I certainly hope that everyone had a fun and accident free Memorial Day weekend. Even though there were some weather issues, walleye fishing stayed pretty steady across the region.

Lake McConaughy had some strong walleye action last weekend, if you were in the right place at the right time. One angler told me he fished the southern shoreline and rocky points earlier in the day on Friday and got skunked, only to learn from a buddy that the fishing was hot on the north shore. His afternoon was better.

Trolling along the northern shoreline in 10 to 15 feet of water was very productive. Walleye in the 21-inch to 24-inch range were regularly hauled into the boat. Large crankbaits and jigs with live bait have been top producing offerings for walleye anglers.

The walleye spawn at Lake McConaughy has all but run its course for this spring. From now until the Fourth of July, anglers should target walleye and wipers using live bait on jigs or bigger lures along the shoreline.

Lake Ogallala and the Nebraska Public Power District canal are consistently producing some good trout action. Nightcrawlers, salmon eggs, Power Bait and Kastmaster lures have been working well. One of my favorite spots to fish for trout is the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala. Fishing below the rock weirs across the river in the first mile or so below the dam has been good. My favorite lure for the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala are Kastmaster lures, especially the chrome/blue models. Don’t be surprised if you hook into a tiger trout.

The Sutherland inlet action is picking up. Walleye and white bass have been teasing anglers. Small spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with live bait have done well. Live bait seemed to have the edge. On the main body of the lake, Lindy rigs with live bait have been doing well for walleye. Deep diving crankbaits caught a lot of fish, too. Catfish in the cooling pond and along the southern shoreline and are being caught on cut baits and prepared blood baits.

Lake Maloney had a decent walleye bite over the Memorial Day weekend. Inlet anglers are catching walleye, white bass and drum on live bait. Anglers out in the main lake are catching walleye are on small crankbaits east of Scout Island in 10 to 12 feet of water. Worms seemed to be the best bait in the outlet area. Below the outlet gate, walleye, smallmouth bass and wiper were keeping anglers entertained. Use worms for the walleye, yellow and chartreuse jigs for the smallmouth and small crankbaits for the wiper.

The Tri-County Canal walleye bite is picking up below the checks in the eddy currents. Smallmouth bass can be found all along the canal in the riprap.

Merritt Reservoir walleye fishing is picking up. Leeches under a slip-bobber in six to eight feet of water is a productive technique. Both the Snake River and Boardman arms of the lake have been good. There has been some good musky and northern pike action along the dam and in the shallows in the Snake River arm using big spinnerbaits or big chubs under a bobber.

Good luck with your fishing this weekend!