Rick’s Picks, May 4

Nebraska weather always has a few surprises. We’ve had some nice spring days, some cold windy days, rain and some heavy slushy snow this week. All of this has changed the patterns of hunting and fishing in the region. The rain and snow definitely cooled down the water again. Temperature makes a big difference in fishing.

Each species of fish has a favored temperature for certain activities, and you can capitalize on this fact if you know what to look for. Here is a quick reference guide that you can keep in your tackle box for some of the more common species in Nebraska. All temperatures listed are in degrees Fahrenheit.

» Walleye spawn when the temperature is around 42 to 52 degrees. They are more active when temps are 55 to 75 degrees, and their peak feeding happens in water that is 67 degrees.

» Largemouth bass are active in 60-to-76-degree water. They spawn at 62 to 65 degrees and are feeding the heaviest when the water is 73 degrees.

» Smallmouth bass like a bit colder water. They are active in water that is 60 to 73 degrees. They spawn at 61 to 65 degrees and feed most aggressively when the water is 68 degrees.

» Crappies, another springtime favorite for Nebraska anglers, are generally active in 65-to-75-degree water. Their spawning takes place in 55 to 65 degree water and they are most active when the water temp is 71 degrees.

» Bluegill, the best species for a kid or beginner to go after, is active from 64 to 80 degrees. They spawn at 67 to 70 degrees. Bluegills are very active in water that is 69 to 70 degrees.

» Channel catfish are hardy fish. They are active in 60-to-80-degree water. Their preferred spawn temperature is 75 to 78 degrees. Channel catfish actively feed whenever they are moving. You can catch them in colder water, but when the water is 60-80 degrees be ready to set the hook.

Due to the rain and snow, fishing is a bit slow all around the region and will be that way until the water temperature gains back a few degrees. Forecasts for Friday through Sunday should get the water temperatures back where they were, and fishing will pick up again.

In the Tri-County Canal system, you can catch walleyes and saugers below checks on the canal. Fish the slowest water you can find and bounce a Lindy rig baited with small minnows or nightcrawlers along the bottom is a good tactic. I have a report of a few bigger crappies being caught at Jeffery Lake and Gallagher Canyon, but just a few.

Lake Maloney activity was consistent before the snow. Some walleye and smallmouth bass have been taken in the inlet. A few walleye are biting in the main lake by slow trolling the flats. There are been some evening wiper activity around the outlet at dusk.

At Sutherland Reservoir, the story is about the same — slow. The only bright spot at Sutherland is the catfishing in the cooling pond and along Hershey Beach. Hershey Beach has produced some nice channel catfish. Cut shad seems to be the best bait for the catfish at this time.

Trout are keeping anglers interested at Lake Ogallala and in the NPPD Canal below the diversion. You can also find some trout in the North Platte River below the Lake Ogallala dam.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season is ongoing. High winds and snow will keep the birds near their roosts, but as the weather warms, toms will be strutting. The season runs until May 31, so there is still plenty of time to bag a gobbler. I tagged my first gobbler of the season last Sunday during the lull between weather fronts.

Get out this weekend and enjoy your time outdoors!