Rick Windham: A little early for ice fishing with current ice conditions

It is December and winter has returned with some colder weather. It is really nothing new and has been this way for a millennia out here on the prairie.

Native American nations of the region referred to this as the time of the pogonip. There is some academic debate over whether this term originated with the Cheyenne or the Shoshone, but it refers to the frozen fog seen in valleys and occasionally along the rivers out here on the prairie.

According to Native American beliefs, breathing in the ice shards in the fog is injurious to the lungs. Maybe there is something to that stinging sensation you feel in your lungs when your breathe in very cold air. Just a reminder to be prepared for the weather.

There is ice on various bodies of water around the region, but we’re not ready to get serious about ice fishing. There is just not enough ice to walk on safely, yet.

Depending on what document you are reading, some say 2 inches to 3 inches of ice is safe to walk on. With ice and measuring the strength of ice, my philosophy has always been more ice is better.

I don’t like to be out on the ice until there is about 5 inches of solid, clear ice. I’ll have more about ice fishing and what to look for concerning ice formation in a future Sunday column.

Looking at the calendar, Nebraska’s muzzleloader season for deer is underway. This season runs through Dec. 31.

Remember that there are some restrictions on taking mule deer, depending on where you hunt, so know the regulations when you hunt.

With a muzzleloader permit, you are not limited by hunting units as you are with other deer seasons. Being able to hunt over the entire state is a big advantage for the hunter and a great opportunity to put some venison in the freezer, and a muzzleloader permit in Nebraska is unique because it allows you to shoot a deer of either sex.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission just came out with a news release that said what just about every hunter I knew taking part in the firearms season had experienced.

The number of deer being checked in was down from previous years, nor did they see as many mature bucks. Why this was the case has not yet been determined.

I did check the solunar charts for this weekend, so if you are hunting, the best time for deer movement is between 1 and 4 p.m. over the weekend. Good Luck.

Don’t forget that Nebraska’s fall turkey season is still going. The season runs until Jan. 31, 2023. This is Nebraska’s longest running big game season and the fall season allows you to take two turkeys of either sex per permit, and you can purchase two permits.

There is still plenty of time to get out there and make some hunting memories.

A few more waterfowl seem to be moving into the Platte valleys. Waterfowlers are reporting moderate success on geese in open fields, limited success on ducks along the rivers.

Fishing and water have been topics of interest recently. Water is flowing from Lake Ogallala and down the canal now. Water reached the inlet at Lake Maloney on Monday of the week. The flows are not back to normal and lake levels are still down a bit, but we will be back to normal in another week or so.

The weather looks very moderate for this weekend, so get out and enjoy your time in the outdoors!