Rick Windham: Antlerless deer season has one more weekend

Well, 2022 is in the history books. Another year of hunting, fishing, camping and watersports lies before us. How are you going to spend your time outdoors?

The anterless deer season finishes up this Sunday. It is your last chance to put some venison in the freezer. Take advantage of this opportunity and do your part to help manage the herd size.

According to the solunar tables the best hunting times will be dawn and dusk on Saturday.

The 2022-23 fall turkey hunting season will be wrapping up at the end of the month. This will be the last season, for a while at least, that you can take two turkeys per permit and you can have two permits.

The regulations have changed for 2023, so make sure you are familiar with the rules before you go turkey hunting this year.

Spring turkey permits went on sale last Monday. Resident tags cost $30, youth permits are $8.

The spring archery season begins March 25 and shotgun hunting begins April 15. Both seasons end May 31. Some of the notable changes for the 2023 spring season are:

Hunters now may only purchase two spring permits for the spring season instead of three.

Hunters may harvest no more than one turkey per calendar day during the spring season.

Only 10,000 non-resident spring permits will be issued.

All turkey harvested must be reported via Telecheck.

There are also a few notable changes for the fall season:

The season will be Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 effectively reducing the number of days you can hunt by roughly 60 days.

Hunters will only be allowed one permit in the fall.

Bag limit and possession limit for the fall season is one turkey.

On the fishing front, ice anglers are having good luck in the region. With rising temperatures keep checking the ice for thickness.

Watch for a dropping barometer which generally means fish will begin to bite more.

Lake Maloney ice anglers are doing well with walleye and perch; interstate lakes are providing some good action on a variety of species and Jeffery Lake has some good crappie fishing over the main channel.

Rabbit and squirrel hunting often gets overlooked when bigger game seasons are done, but you miss out on a lot of fun.

Squirrel hunting is an excellent small game opportunity in many places across Nebraska.

Slowly walking through the timber and getting a shot at a squirrel bouncing among the branches or bounding along the ground is a real challenge.

I really like my .410 for this type of hunting. If I’m sitting all camouflaged up and waiting for the squirrels to come to me, I like a scoped .22 rifle to make precision shots. The squirrel season ends Jan. 31.

I still enjoy a casual walk around old farmsteads, edges of brush piles and tree claims looking for rabbits.

A rabbit hunt with a .410 will probably bring back memories for most hunters. Spotting and stalking rabbits, then making a precision shot from 25 to 30 yards out with a .22 is another way to have a challenging hunt.

I have a couple .22 rifles that are set up for rabbit hunting, one bolt action, one semi-auto … they are fun! Rabbit season ends February 28.

Have a great weekend outdoors.