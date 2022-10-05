Rick Windham: Archery seasons underway for deer, antelope

Well, I suspect most of the Nebraska dove hunting season is done. I think most of the mourning doves have flown south for the winter. All I’m seeing is the Eurasian-collared doves, which stay in Nebraska year round, and there has been good success on hunting them.

The archery seasons for deer and antelope are underway and run through Dec. 31. Archers report seeing quite a few deer being pushed around by harvesting operations.

It is that time of year to be on the lookout for deer popping out into the roadway at any time.

The muzzleloading season for antelope just closed.

The fall turkey seasons (archery and shotgun) are open. I am hearing a few success stories. This is one of Nebraska’s longest hunting seasons running until Jan. 31, 2023.

As for fishing, most species of fish are shifting to their fall feeding cycle. That means it is time to switch to bigger baits and increase your retrieving and trolling speeds.

Fish are beginning to feed more aggressively getting ready for winter.

Big Mac’s water level is slowly rising due to all flows to Lake Ogallala being shut down. The current lake level is about 37% of full pool.

Walleye anglers are looking out in the mid-channel areas in 20 to 40 feet of water. Go after these fish with deep-diving crankbaits and slab baits like Kastmasters. Crankbaits with red and brown colors have been producing well.

If you want bass, go to the north shoreline and go shallow. Both smallmouth and largemouth bass are being found in 2 to 5 feet of water using spinnerbaits.

Lake Ogallala water levels are dropping rapidly. You can still get canoes or kayaks in at a few places and fish, but be careful. The gates to the canal are being worked on and that necessitated the draining of Lake Ogallala.

This is part of a federally required maintenance project. Low water levels will continue into November.

Sutherland Reservoir inflows are down to a trickle. White bass are the most active fish being caught, but the fishing is tough.

The inlet is full of baitfish so there is plenty to eat for bigger fish.

Lake levels are still about where they were last week, but walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is slowing down.

Catfish are still biting throughout the lake. Cutbaits and night crawlers are working well for channel catfish.

Lake Maloney inlet flows are almost zero. The lake level is down a couple feet and you can see the mud flats at the end of the inlet channel.

A few walleye and white bass are being taken with live baits and slip bobber rigs at the inlet. If you can get into the main body of the lake, Lindy type rigs may be the best technique to try. Minnows and night crawlers seem to be the best baits for walleye at this time.

Tri-County Canal System water levels are down a bit. Catfishing is still good along the canal using cut baits from the diversion east of North Platte to Jeffery Lake any place the water flows slow down.

You can still find a few walleye and sauger below the checks.

Smallmouth bass can still be found in the riprap along the banks of the canal. Chartreuse and black jigs are working well for smallmouth.

Plum Creek Canyon, Midway Lake and Gallagher Canyon are reporting some crappie action using minnows.

The forecast for the weekend looks to be good for getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. See you out there.