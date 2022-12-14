Rick Windham: Concerns rise about avian flu in wild bird populations

I’m going to do something different this week. We are going to look at a potential problem we may face here soon with waterfowl.

I received some news from a biologist in South Dakota concerning snow geese. What started out as a goose hunt turned into an assessment of what happened to thousands of dead and dying geese.

Three lakes were looked at and the same conditions was observed at each one. Dead geese were observed on the lakes and in fields within a few miles of each body of water.

On the official side of reports, the current avian influenza outbreak (H5N1 and HPA1) we have been hearing about with domestic poultry is the worst since 2015. It has resulted in over 52 million domestic birds being destroyed this year.

I’m sure you have heard or experienced shortages in eggs, frying chickens and turkeys around Thanksgiving. Domestic poultry tends to be hit harder because young bird have no immunity to H5N1 and HPA1.

The impact on wild bird populations is more of a concern. This outbreak appears to be hitting wild waterfowl hard. Snow geese are being hit hard due to their tendency to roost and feed close to one another where the virus can be spread easily.

There were avian influenza outbreaks earlier this spring in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Large numbers of snow geese died of avian flu in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and some in northeast Nebraska.

We didn’t hear much about that when it happened. The U.S. imposed restrictions earlier this year on bringing ducks/geese harvested in Canada back into the U.S. probably due to these incidents.

Another report I read from Arkansas indicated that the state has found more than 1,500 dead waterfowl in just the last few weeks.

I’ve even seen some talk about this outbreak being serious enough that it may actually help with the overpopulation number of snow geese. It has been known for years that there are far too many snow geese for their nesting habitat.

I have written about and worried about something like avian cholera hitting the birds during their nesting season and decimating them. I’m guessing that some waterfowl biologist have secretly wished something like this would happen.

Nature sometimes has cruel ways of bringing things back into balance.

Can you eat infected waterfowl? The Animal Plant Health Inspection says do not handle or eat birds that are obviously sick. They go on to advise that you should also follow these recommendations:

Wear gloves when cleaning game birds.

Do not eat or drink while cleaning or handling game.

Avoid cross-contamination by keeping uncooked game in a separate container, away from cooked foods.

Poultry should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill disease organisms and parasites.

Dress game birds in the field whenever possible.

Whenever I see cautionary statements like this, I’m not going to eat any suspicious game. That’s just me — I’m going to error on the side of caution.

Can bird flu infect hunting dogs? Current studies/information shows that it doesn’t seem like bird flu is a serious threat to hunting dogs, yet it has been documented that a dog can contract avian flu.

“Avian influenza risk to dogs is very, very low but not zero,” said Sarah Bailey, the assistant state veterinarian of the North Dakota Board of Animal Health. “Dogs are more likely to get canine-specific influenza A from other canines and there are other common respiratory diseases like kennel cough or distemper I would rule-out first if a hunting dog got sick.”

That being said, there is one documented report of a fatal H5N1 HPAI case in a dog that ate the carcass of an infected duck. Just with that piece of data in mind, I wouldn’t let my dog retrieve waterfowl that exhibited any type of illness.

This should give you something to think about this weekend.