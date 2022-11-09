Rick Windham: Deer hunting season is almost here

First and foremost, today is the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. To those who understand: Semper Fi!

Deer hunters, are you ready for the firearms season? The season opens Saturday and runs until sundown Nov. 20. Make sure you have your permit, permission if you are hunting on private ground, make sure you know where you are going.

There should be no excuse for not knowing where you should be. You should have been out scouting the area for weeks. You should know where the property boundaries are.

Make sure you have all your gear ready to go. I can’t tell you how many deer camps I’ve been in over the years and someone has forgotten their binoculars, ammo, even their rifle.

The weather has begun to look a bit more like deer season. I’m very happy for that. It will be cooler. It is amazing what a change in the weather will do for the mental attitude of deer hunters.

I also checked the moon phase/solunar tables for opening weekend and it shows that peak feeding and movement periods are predicted to be around noon. Good luck and make it a safe deer hunting season.

Waterfowlers are ready to go. Colder weather in the northern plains is moving a few new birds into the area. I’ve noticed more ducks and geese using Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir for their evening roosts. I’ve also seen a few birds flying up and down the river.

Don’t forget that we have a turkey season open as well. Thanksgiving is coming. Hunting turkeys in the fall was the traditional way it was done. That is actually why turkey is for the Thanksgiving meal. The Pilgrims hunted turkeys and that became the tradition.

Cold weather does not necessarily stop fishing, but you do need to be ready for the cold. Most of all, you need to have good life preservers and wear them.

Falling into colder water can be a life threatening situation. Be safe on the water.

Lake McConaughy water level is still hovering around the 41% of full mark right now. Anglers are finding walleye is in mid-channel areas in 20 to 30 feet of water during the day. Deep diving crankbaits and heavy slab baits are good ways to get down to the fish. Some anglers are using lead core lines and downriggers to get the lures down.

Lake Ogallala still drained. The only water entering the lake is through the weep drains out of the Kingsley Dam. The only fishing action here is in the northern basin where there is still some water.

Maintenance work is wrapping up and water may begin flowing from Big Mac to Lake Ogallala and down the canal around Thanksgiving. I’ll keep you posted.

Sutherland Reservoir inflows are barely a trickle and it is very slow fishing at the inlet. Lake levels are dropping slowly and water conditions are muddy at times.

Some walleye action is happening at the bubbles.

Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers.

Duck hunters are starting to use the lake.

No water is flowing into the Lake Maloney. Inlet activity is slow. The lake level is down several feet. Boat ramps are high and dry.

I have seen a couple brave anglers out on the lake in kayaks.

There is some wiper activity at the outlet the last couple hours of daylight but that will probably shut down with the colder weather coming into the region.