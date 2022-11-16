Rick Windham: 'Did you get your deer yet?'

Probably the biggest topic in the outdoors this week has been deer hunting. The most common question you hear wherever hunters gather is, “Did you get your deer yet?”

Firearms deer hunters are telling me that they are seeing deer, but not the numbers they have seen in past years.

There also seems to be a general feeling that there are fewer mature bucks being seen. I’ve seen five bucks so far this season, only one even made me take my safety off.

He was a four-by-four that was probably 3 years old. He looked good until he turned and looked toward me. His antlers had fair mass and symmetry, but not very wide. I didn’t shoot. I’m being picky. The season wraps up at sundown Sunday evening.

I checked the moon phase calendar for opening weekend and it shows that peak feeding and movement periods are predicted to be about 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. or so in the afternoon. Good luck and make it a safe deer hunting season.

Waterfowlers have something to look forward to: more birds. I was driving back from York earlier this week and saw thousands of geese over the valley. Colder weather to our north pushed a few more birds our way.

The fall turkey hunting season is still ongoing. Even though the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the number of turkeys is down, there are still plenty of birds in the region to hunt. The fall turkey season runs until January 31, 2023, so there is plenty of time left.

Lake McConaughy’s water levels are about the same as last week — less than half full.

Anglers looking for walleye in Big Mac need to troll the upper regions of the Big Lake. Look for smallmouth and largemouth bass in 2 to 5 feet of water where the waves are coming to shore.

Lake Ogallala is still dry. The good news is that the maintenance work being done at the lake and along the canal is wrapping up. Water may be flowing by the end of the month.

Sutherland Reservoir inflows are negligible. The inlet fishing is very slow. Lake levels are still about where they were last week.

Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has slowed down.

Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers along Hershey Beach and the southern shorelines.

No water is flowing into Lake Maloney. Inlet activity is very slow. The lake level continues to drop slowly.

Our interstate lakes are providing some angling opportunities. Don’t overlook them. These lakes are great “kid fishing” spots if it is warm enough for them.

Have a great weekend in the outdoors!