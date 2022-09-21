Rick Windham: Don't wait to get out for dove hunting

Nebraska’s dove hunting season is fully underway and there are still doves in the area, but mourning doves have begun to move south. Don’t wait too much longer to get out. Hunters are reporting only fair success.

The archery season for deer and antelope has opened and will run through Dec. 31. There are plenty of deer in the region but standing crops are hampering hunting efforts. As soon as crops are harvested we will see more deer and success rates will go up.

The fall turkey seasons (archery and shotgun) opened last week. There are fewer turkeys out there than in past years.

Hunters are reporting seeing some birds. The season runs until Jan. 31, 2023.

Lake McConaughy fish is going to get interesting. Water flowing out of Big Mac will be cut off soon.

Rising water may impact fishing. Inflows are a bit over 800 cubic feet per second, so the lake level won’t rise quickly. Look for walleye mid lake in 35 to 45 feet of water. Deep diving crankbaits, KastMasters, lead core line or down-riggers are good techniques.

Look for bass along the north shores. Spinnerbaits and crankbaits are good lures to use.

Fishing at Lake Ogallala will fall off rapidly when water stops flowing from Big Mac. Expect the lake to almost be totally drained.

Water to the North Platte River and the Nebraska Public Power District Canal will also be at near zero flows. Federally required maintenance means sections of the canal will be drained down to Sutherland Reservoir. If you want to go trout fishing, go soon.

Sutherland Reservoir inflows will be dropping. I expect inlet fishing to taper off as well.

Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake will continue, but probably be slow until water begins to flow again from Big Mac. You may catch a few walleye staging out from the bubbles.

Catfish will likely provide most of the angling activity in the reservoir for several weeks.

Lake Maloney inlet flows will begin decreasing next week. That will impact fishing.

Drifting in open water in the main lake may be the best tactic right now. Be cautious of shallow water as the lake lowers. Don’t wreck the lower unit of your motor!

The Tri-County Canal System will likely see a drop in flow in the coming week or so with little water coming down either the North Platte or South Platte rivers.

Smallmouth bass will still be active in the riprap along the banks of the canal.

If you are looking for walleye or sauger, go further downstream to Midway Lake, Plum Creek and Gallagher Canyon lakes. The reduced flows from upstream won’t be noticeable for a week or so.

Get outdoors and enjoy yourself where you can. The forecast looks like the temperature may moderate for the weekend, so camping may be a good option.

Banquet

The North Platte Cody Ringnecks Chapter of Pheasants Forever will have its annual banquet Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

You are invited to enjoy dinner, live and silent auctions, door prizes, games and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served about 6:30.

The menu for the night will be top round roast beef or grilled chicken on wild rice, real mashed potatoes with country gravy, a tossed green salad and homemade brownies.

Help the next generation get involved in hunting and conservation. For more information, contact T.J. Hagert at 308-660-6118.