Rick Windham: Early pheasant season fizzles

Well, Nebraska’s pheasant season opened last Saturday with a fizzle. A few isolated spots had some pheasants to hunt, but from the reports I had, pheasant hunting was about as productive as the Nebraska-Illinois game.

In plain English, it was very disappointing. I had a guy ask me where the best place to go pheasant hunting might be. I told him South Dakota.

Turkey hunting is quite different. Even though the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission say the number of turkeys are down, there are still plenty of birds in the region to hunt.

I successfully finished up my fall season last weekend. I’ll have more about that hunt in my Sunday column. The fall turkey season runs until Jan. 31, 2023 so there is plenty of time left to get your turkey for the Thanksgiving table.

Duck hunting is beginning to pick up in places. The majority of waterfowl in the mid-continent region is still in Canada and the upper prairies of North and South Dakota.

When we get some colder weather, get ready. When these birds start moving south they may come in waves. Most of the waterfowl hunters I know in the area are putting the finishing touches on their blinds.

Archery deer hunters have been in the field for a while. I’ve talked with a few and they tell me they have seen a lot of deer moving around. Harvest operations are moving deer out of areas they have been living all summer. This is helping bow hunters.

Firearms deer hunters are making their final preparations as well. The opening of the firearms deer season is only 10 days away.

You should be making your final scouting trips, checking all your gear and making sure your rifle is sighted in and you know exactly where that bullet is going when you pull the trigger. Good luck!

I had a question from a reader why I mentioned in last weeks report that fall is one of the best times of the year to go fishing. The answer is that fish instinctively know, from a millennia of evolution, that winter is coming.

Winter in this part of the country means that the surface of any body of water can become ice covered and covered with snow.

Beneath the ice and snow it becomes a dark and cold world. Seeing prey is difficult and catching it with a slow metabolism can also be tough.

Fish right now know that they need to feed more heavily to pack on some extra weight for the leaner times to come. An angler that knows this will catch more fish by changing tactics. Two fundamental formulas for success at this time of the fall fishing cycle are:

Use larger lures.

Use a little faster retrieve or trolling speed.

By using larger lures you trigger a basic instinct in fish. They want the maximum amount of nourishment they can get for the amount of energy they have to expend. That is why bigger baits are better this time of year.

Think of it this way: You are lying on the couch and comfortable and someone swings a potato chip by you, you may not be inclined to go after it, but if it is a big slice of pizza, you will probably try to grab it.

Also, competition for food is fierce under the water so a faster retrieve or trolling speed will trigger a strike reflex in more fish. Bigger and faster fish generally win this battle and you may end up with a trophy catch,

Have a great weekend in the outdoors!