Rick Windham: Fall fishing in full swing

The fall fishing cycle is in full swing — where you can find water. We have low water conditions all over the region.

I was out at Lake Maloney earlier this week and noticed that there was a lot of dry ground between the waterline and the end of the boat ramp at the outlet area. It is very difficult to get a boat in the water right now.

This situation will continue until we get some rain and the work at Lake Ogallala and the Nebraska Public Power District canal system is done. That work should be completed about December.

However, fish instinctively know winter is coming so they are feeding more heavily to pack on some extra weight for the leaner times to come. An angler that knows this will catch more fish by changing tactics. Two fundamental formulas for success are: use large lures and use a little faster retrieve or trolling speed.

Fish want the maximum amount of nourishment they can get for the amount of energy they expend. That's why bigger baits are better this time of year.

Competition for food is fierce under the water so a faster retrieve or trolling speed will trigger a strike reflex in more fish and bigger fish generally win this battle.

Lake McConaughy’s water level is about 40% of full right now.

Anglers looking for walleye in Big Mac need to troll the mid-channel areas in 20 to 40 feet of water. Use deep with diving crankbaits and heavy slab baits to get down to the fish.

Bass are chasing shad along northern shorelines. Look for smallmouth and largemouth bass are being found in 2 to 5 feet of water.

Lake Ogallala is all but dry. Outflows to Lake Ogallala are minimal — only what is coming through the weep drains in the dam. It looks like a couple small creeks running through the lake bottom. There is some water in the northern basin and anglers are taking advantage of that fact.

Sutherland Reservoir inflows are down to a trickle.

Try tossing a shad colored lures at the inlet, but there is so many baitfish for predator fish right now, it is tough to get a walleye, white bass or wiper to bite an artificial lure!

Lake levels are a bit lower than last week. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has slowed down. Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers along Hershey Beach.

No water is flowing into Lake Maloney. Inlet activity is very sporadic. A few fish are still being caught.

Lots of shad have moved into the inlet area. The lake level is down and a lot of "beach" is showing around the shoreline. As mentioned above, this condition will continue until the work at Lake Ogallala and the NPPD Canal is done.

If you can get out on the lake a good technique is drifting night crawlers on a Lindy rig. Just getting a boat in the water at Lake Maloney may be the biggest challenge in fishing this body of water.

Firearm deer hunters are beginning to seriously think about their season, scouting and rifles. Now is the time to get out in the field for scouting and it is time to get in some target practice.

Fall turkey season runs until Jan. 31, 2023, so there is plenty of time left to get your turkey for the Thanksgiving table.

Harvest caution

Harvest activity is in full swing and that means deer are being pushed around in their ‘normal’ habitats. Deer can appear on the road at any time of day and in places you may not normally see deer. Be alert while you drive.

Have a great weekend in the outdoors.