With more spring-like temperatures and more consistent temperatures in the region, fishing has begun to pick up in activity. Here is what’s happening:

Walleye and sauger are biting in the Tri-County Canal system as far east as Johnson Lake inlet. Toby’s Check has been producing a good bite on white bass and walleye. Below the checks on the canal and at the inlets to Jeffery Reservoir and Johnson Lake are good places to fish. Lindy rigs with a small minnow in the slack water may be the top producer. Crappie are starting to bite more at Jeffery Lake.

Lake Maloney has some decent action at its inlet. Walleye and white bass are providing most of the action. Some wiper, drum, smallmouth bass and catfish are adding to the mix. Smaller live baits and casting spoons are catching most of the fish. Walleye are becoming more active and biting in the main lake.

The Sutherland Reservoir inlet has been producing some walleye. Morning and evenings are the best for active fish. Those anglers with boats are trolling the flats near the golf course and jigging near the Bubble.

Trout and walleye are being caught on the canal at the siphon, south of Paxton. Up at Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion, anglers are catching trout. Most of the catches are coming on salmon eggs and Power Bait. Chrome and chrome/blue Kastmasters are probably the most productive lures at this time in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala.

At Big Mac, walleyes seem to be out away from the dam yet, holding in 15 to 20 feet of water off of Martin and No Name bays. Bucktail jigs and jigheads tipped with a minnow are probably the best lures to toss at these fish. Catfish are getting more active at the western end of the lake. Cutbaits are best.

Hot and spicy fried fish

If you like spicy or Cajun style foods, you’ll love this recipe.

8-10 fish fillets

4 boxes of Cheez-It Hot & Spicy crackers (13.7 oz bags)

2 cups of lard

1 dozen eggs

Put all the Cheez-It crackers in a big zip-lock baggie and crush them (this is a great kid job in camp). Wisk up all the eggs in a large bowl.

Heat the lard until it liquefies and it’s hot enough to make a drop of water “pop” when you drop it into the oil.

Pour out the cracker crumbs in a shallow plate or pan. Dip fillets in the egg wash and roll in the cracker crumbs.

Carefully lay fillet into the hot oil and fry on one side for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the fillet and fry for another 2 minutes or until golden brown.

Don’t forget about turkey hunting! Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.