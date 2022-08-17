Rick Windham: Fishing picks up in cooler weather

Cooler weather this week has made fishing better for anglers and the fishing has begun to pick up a little.

The rain we had Tuesday night washed some new food sources into area waters wherever it flowed in — that got fish excited. Let’s take a look around the region:

Walleye, wiper, white bass and smallmouth bass activity seems to be gaining momentum a bit at Lake Maloney during the dawn and dusk hours. Live baits seem to be best at the inlet. Fish the riprap where the inlet flows into the main lake for the smallmouth. Most of the walleye catch appears to be in the southern half of the lake this week.

Check out the area around where Two Tree Island used to be. Trolling/drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 6 to 8 feet of water has been successful. Keep an eye on the outlet area at sunset — wipers are providing some action around the bridge over North Lake Road. Live bait under slip-bobber rigs has been working well here.

Catfish are biting on cut baits in western bays of the lake in the evening.

Sutherland Reservoir fishing activity was slow last weekend and earlier this week but seems to be picking up. There has been some sporadic action at the inlet, but better along the western shoreline.

A few anglers have been congregating near the Bubble but the catch has been unexceptional. Those walleyes that have been caught have been nice fish.

Catfishing has also been sporadic this week. Cut baits have done the best. Southern shorelines and the cooling pond are where you need to look for catfish.

Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala remains slow. Trout fishing in the Nebraska Public Power District canal has been better. Power Bait is the best bait to use lake right now.

If you want to fish the North Platte River below the lake, try small spinnerbaits and Kastmaster lures. Just a heads-up — Lake Ogallala will be lowered for maintenance work on the gates to the North Platte River and the NPPD Canal next month. This is going to severely limit the fishing in the area for a while.

Lake McConaughy’s water level is holding steady at about 42% — less than half of its full level. That impacts fishing. Angling activity at the upper end of Big Mac has been increasing since Tuesday.

Draw a line across the lake from Lake View to Lemoyne, some of the best fishing action has been west of this lane.

Use your sonar and find submerged tree lines. Make sure to get your lures right down in the top of the trees. If you feel the lure bouncing around in the branches, you are in the right place. You will probably lose a few lures, but that is where you need to be to get the fish.

We are two weeks away from the opening of dove season. It is time to get out there and do your scouting.

Doves tend to follow the same flyways each day until they are pressured. Find those flyways; get permission to hunt those spots and get your hunting gear ready — it won’t be long.

Brule Gun Show

The Brule Gun Show is Sept. 10 and 11 at the Brule Activities Center, corner of Eighth and Oak streets.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11. Admission is $5 per day.

Food and beverages are available onsite for a nominal fee, and this show is famous for its homemade pies.

This year there will be a raffle drawing for $500 in Gun Show Bucks or your choice of a Diamondback DB15 .223/5.56 Nano Rifle or a Sig Sauer P365 SAS 9mm pistol. You can call Stef at 308-233-2501 for more information.