Nebraska’s spring weather patterns are still creating some challenges for anglers. Anglers just need to change tactics slightly as the weather changes — you learn that out here on the prairie!

The weather for the remainder of this week looks good for fishing, but some cooler weather may return this weekend, with maybe a little rain.

One of the best tips I ever got on spring fishing came from Mark Sexton, a bait designer/tester with Berkley Pure fishing. Sexton told me that keeping your presentation small and slow will catch you more fish in the spring.

“Everything out there that would be forage for a predator fish is just getting started in its life cycle,” Sexton said. “Right now minnows are small, bugs are small and that is what fish are conditioned to look for, so don’t throw big crankbaits out there just yet.

“Water temperature is another consideration,” Sexton continued. “The water is still cold, and since fish are cold-blooded creatures, they are not moving that quickly yet. It is like when you just get out of bed in the morning —you are probably not ready to sprint 100 yards after breakfast. Drift or troll slowly so the fish has a chance to see it, figure out if it wants to eat it and catch up with the lure. And the best bait to use: minnows. Walleye are programmed to look for minnows in the spring, so offer them up.”

Not a lot of activity on Big Mac yet, but that will change with the temperatures that are forecast for the next week. The last vestiges of ice will be gone and anglers will get on the water chasing walleye.

Just keep an eye out for the Nebraska Game and Parks fisheries crews setting up gill nets to harvest walleye eggs. It is that time of year. I understand the NGPC is finished collecting eggs at Sherman Reservoir and are up at Merritt this week.

Things are going well so I don’t know if they will be at Big Mac. Just watch for them and steer clear if they are netting along the dam.

At Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion, anglers are catching a few trout. The majority of these catches are coming on salmon eggs and Power Bait in both the canal and the river. Kastmasters lures are working well in the North Platte River. The chrome and chrome and red lure patterns seems to be catching most of the trout.

Sutherland Reservoir inlet has been producing a few walleye earlier this week. It is not a constant bite, but the fishing has been decent overall.

Lake Maloney’s inlet has been seeing some walleye, wiper and smallmouth bass action. Small crankbaits, minnow and nightcrawlers have been the best baits. Those anglers out in the main body of the lake have been catching a few walleye by slow trolling and jigging.

Walleye and an occasional sauger are being caught in the Tri-County Canal System, from the diversion east of North Platte to Johnson Lake. Most of the fish are being caught below the checks in the slack water and eddies.

Toby’s Check has been getting more action this week. Lindy rigging live bait is probably the most successful technique at this time.

The Johnson Lake inlet is producing some nice fish on small crankbaits.

Nebraska’s youth spring turkey season wraps up on Friday. That will also be the start of the regular shotgun season! Archers will also be in the field, so make sure you know what your target is before pulling the trigger or releasing an arrow.

Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.