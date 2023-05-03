We had almost a full week of spring-like weather. There is a chance of rain in the next few days, but I don’t think it will be enough to matter.

Water temperature makes a big difference in fishing and rain generally cools off the surface temperatures. Each species of fish has a favored temperature for certain activities and anglers can capitalize on this fact, if they know what to look for.

If you have a temperature gauge on your boat or in your tackle box, here is a quick reference guide for some of the more common species in Nebraska. Carry this bit of information with you. All temperatures listed are in degrees Fahrenheit.

Walleye spawn when the temperature is around 42 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit. They are more active when temps are 55 to 75 degrees and their peak feeding happens in water that is 67 degrees.

Largemouth bass are active in 60 to 76 degree water. They spawn at 62 to 65 degrees and are feeding the heaviest when the water is 73 degrees.

Smallmouth bass like a bit colder water. They are active in water that is 60 to 73 degrees. They spawn at 61 to 65 degrees and feed most aggressively when the water is 68 degrees.

Crappies, another springtime favorite for Nebraska anglers, are generally active in 65 to 75 degree water. Their spawning takes place in 55 to 65 degree water and they are most active when the water temp is 71 degrees.

Bluegill, the best species for a kid or beginner to go after, is active from 64 to 80 degrees. They spawn at 67 to 70 degrees. Bluegills are very active in water that is 69-70 degrees.

Channel catfish are hardy fish. They are active in 60 to 80 degree water. Their preferred spawn temperature is 75 to 78 degrees. Channel catfish actively feed whenever they are moving. You can catch them in colder water, but when the water is 60 to 80 degrees be ready to set the hook.

Now for a look at local fishing action: In the Tri-county Canal system, you can catch walleyes and saugers below checks on the canal. Fish the slowest water you can find and bounce a Lindy rig baited with small minnows or nightcrawlers along the bottom I have is a good tactic.

Toby’s check has been a good spot to try for walleye and white bass.

Lake Maloney activity has been slow, mainly due to the wind and anglers not being out on the water that much in the last week. Some fish are being taken in the inlet.

Walleye have been biting in the main lake during the evening hours after the winds have died down. Slow trolling over the flats has produced the most catches.

There are been some evening activity around the outlet at dusk.

At Sutherland Reservoir the story is about the same: windy. The only bright spot at Sutherland is the catfishing in the cooling pond and along Hershey beach. Cut shad seems to be the best bait for the catfish.

Some trout are keeping anglers interested in the northwest portion of Lake Ogallala and in the NPPD canal below the diversion.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season is ongoing. Keep track of the weather and plan your hunt for warmer/sunny day. Toms will be strutting. The season runs until May 31 so there is still plenty of time to bag a gobbler.

Get out this weekend and enjoy your time outdoors!