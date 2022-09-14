Rick Windham: Outdoor options aplenty in September

This may be my favorite time of year. You can hunt or fish. Either is a good option for getting out and enjoying the outdoors.

Slowly but surely, I’m hearing that fishing activity is picking up again around the region after the cooler weather last weekend.

White bass seem to be the species that is showing more activity right now. Here is what’s happening on the fishing scene around our region:

Walleye fishing activity at Big Mac is shifting to shallower water. Some bigger fish are being picked up all along the northern shoreline. Bigger crankbaits in 5 to 10 feet of water are doing well. Trolling deeper running crankbaits on a 10 to 12 foot contour line has seen some success this week. Water levels in the big lake are slowly dropping with the reservoir being about 38% full at this time

Lake Ogallala has stayed about the same. Trout fishing is slow in the main lake along the shore and out on the water drifting.

Action has been better at the lower end of the lake near the canal gates and in the canal downstream to Paxton. Power Bait is a good choice around the canal gates and downstream.

The North Platte River trout action is slow. Successful anglers have been using larger spinnerbaits. Just a quick reminder, Lake Ogallala will be significantly lowered later this month. That will mean fishing in the lake, the North Platte River and the NPPD Canal will be very limited.

Sutherland Reservoir walleye fishing activity is still on the slow side. Live bait jigged near the bubble and slow trolling or drifting the flats near the golf course has produced some decent fishing. Trolling along the western shore in 8 to 10 feet of water has produced some additional walleye.

A couple of anglers have told me that they followed the gulls and got into white bass is the northwest portions of the lake, near the west boat ram area. Catfishing remains good over much of the lake with cutbaits working best.

Walleye anglers at Lake Maloney are doing best by slow trolling/drifting night crawlers and leeches in the main lake. Try fishing live bait under a slip-bobbers the shallow water between Scout and Goose islands.

White bass activity has picked up at the mouth of the inlet. Bank anglers can get to these fish from Kansas Point. I have a couple accounts of big flatheads surprising anglers while going after the white bass.

Nebraska’s dove season is ongoing. Reports from the field have been mixed. Scouting out the good flyway is what it takes to get some shots. Hunt wheat field stubble wherever you can find it.

Plan your hunt with the updated "2022-23 Public Access Atlas" produced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The fall turkey season begins today. Get your gear ready! Fall is the time of the year when the most turkeys are out there. The potential is high to have a successful hunt, even on public hunting ground.

Have a great weekend in the outdoors.