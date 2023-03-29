Can you believe that March is already done? We still have changing weather patterns, but that is a sign that spring is coming. Things will improve. The storm front that moved through impacted both hunting and fishing this week, but the weather looks better for the weekend.

Snow and cold rain dropped the surface temperatures of area waters. This tends to slow down the fishing. A couple things will happen in a situation like this:

Fish will move to the warmest water they can find. This often means they will go deeper than where they were or where you might have found them if you fished the area a day or two before the front moved through.

Fish are cold-blooded creatures and colder water slows their movements and metabolism. They simply don’t need to eat as much or they are slow to move and chase any lures that may come by them.

As I mentioned earlier, the weekend forecast looks better. There will be more sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. That should warm up the water and cause fish to feed more actively. So, where should you look for some fishing action?

I don’t have any reports from Big Mac, but Lake Ogallala has some open water and anglers are catching a few trout. Power Bait seems to be the best bait to use right now and fish it slowly.

A few trout are being caught in the canal from Keystone to Sutherland Reservoir.

The Sutherland Reservoir inlet is open but fishing has been slow. The main lake has very little ice left on it. If you fish where you can get to open water, be prepared to use an assortment of lures to figure out what is biting and what the fish want.

Lake Maloney’s inlet is mostly open out past the end of Kansas Point.

Anglers are catching a few small walleye on live bait. There have been some smallmouth bass caught in the riprap along the banks of the inlet.

A slip-bobber rig with live bait and small jigs seem to be doing well. There is still an ice cap on the main lake but it is getting thin and I really expect it to begin breaking up any day.

The tailrace canal below the North Platte Hydro is picking up for smallmouth bass fishing. Small jigs drifted along the rocks getting the most action. A few walleye have been caught where the tailrace canal empties into the South Platte River.

Fish in our local interstate lakes are becoming more active.

Birdwood Lake still has some trout to catch as well as panfish.

Hershey Interstate Lake has been good for panfish, a few crappie and an occasional northern pike.

Fremont Slough has produced a few largemouth bass and panfish.

Iron Horse Lake panfish are hungry and providing some action.

All the panfish in the interstate lakes can be caught on a small hook tipped with a bit of nightcrawler slung under a small bobber. Great places for kids to get an introduction to fishing. Take a kid with you!

The Tri-County Canal, east of town, has some walleye and sauger action below the checks. Fish a live bait rig on the bottom in the slack water and return currents below the checks.

Turkey Hunting: When the sun comes out and the temperatures warm up this weekend the toms will be strutting. Bow hunters need to be out there!

Have a great weekend outdoors.