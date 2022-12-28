Rick Windham: Recipes for that recent harvest

This will be my last weekly report for 2022. I hope you had a great year.

If you are reading this, you are most likely an angler or hunter, maybe both. That means you have something in your freezer that you are wondering about and how you are going to cook it.

To close out this year, here are a few “field tested” recipes for you to try. They all go over well in my camps…

Sweet & spicy jerky

Jerky is made about as many different ways as there are camp cooks. This is a very simple recipe and can be made with any type of red meat.

You will need some type of jerky gun to squeeze out the jerky strip on to cookie sheet or pizza trays for use in an oven. The end result is very tasty.

5 pounds of finely ground meat (beef, venison, elks, bear, antelope all work well).

1 large bottle (64 ounces) Hot Pace Picante Sauce.

4 cups of brown sugar.

Grind the meat almost to a paste. Pour in the picante sauce, add in the brown sugar and mix everything together thoroughly.

Load mixture into your jerky gun and squeeze out ribbons the length of your pan.

Place in an oven at very low heat (160-170 degrees) for three hours. Cook until the moisture has evaporated. Jerky strips should stand out without bending very much when held from one end.

Make a lot of this because the first few batches are usually gone as fast as you can pull them out of the oven, especially if you have teenage boys around.

Top hat chili

Chili and cornbread are a natural combination, so why not cook it together in the same pot? Saves time, saves clean-up — who could argue with that?

With this recipe you cook your chili as you would normally, then bake a cornbread cap on top of it — henceforth the name, top hat chili.

Keep in mind you’ll need a big Dutch oven for this recipe. I like using a 14-inch pot.

5 pounds of ground meat (beef, venison, elks, bear, antelope all work well).

1 large bottle (64 oz.) Hot Pace Picante Sauce.

2 cans (15 oz.) of dark red kidney beans.

2 cans (15 oz.) of black beans.

2 cans (15 oz.) of chickpeas.

2 boxes (15 oz) of Krusteaz cornbread mix.

Brown the meat in the bottom of your Dutch oven. Pour in the picante sauce.

Drain the beans and add them to the pot. Simmer the chili over the coals until hot.

Mix the cornbread mix according to the instructions on the box. Remove the chili from the fire and slowly pour the cornbread mix over the chili. Place the lid on the Dutch oven and place 12 to 15 coals on top.

Bake until the cornbread is cooked and golden brown on top (about 20 minutes).

When done, you get a hunk of cornbread in every scoop of chili you dish up. This recipe feeds 10 to 12 hungry hunters. I’m sure you’ll like this recipe.

See you next year!