Rick Windham: Snow can hide some of the dangers out on the ice

It is no secret — we had a lot of snow recently. A fresh blanket of snow makes everything look clean and pristine, but it can also hide some dangers — particularly on ice covering lakes and ponds.

We’ve had a good year for ice so far and a lot of outdoor enthusiasts have been ice fishing. Temperatures have been consistently around freezing and that has kept the ice from melting.

Anything above 32 degrees can cause some loss of surface ice on area waters. Surface ice can refreeze again, but it is never as strong as the original ice.

You can often see and tell where weak spots may be, but those areas are now covered with snow. You may not realize you are walking on bad ice until you hear the “crack!”

Always be cautious if you intend to venture out on the ice. In situations like this, I like to use my ice spud to test the ice out in front of me.

I jab the ice and see if the spud sticks in the ice or feels soft/mushy. If I get a hint of mushiness (How is that for an ice fishing word?) I backtrack quickly.

There is still some good ice fishing action taking place in the region. The interstate lakes are providing some good fishing action. Just remember that the thinnest ice is typically in the west and northwest portions of these bodies of water.

Lake Maloney has been producing some walleye action but anglers are telling me they aren’t catching as many fish as they have in the past.

The same goes for Sutherland Reservoir. One problem may be that the thick blanket of ice on area lakes is shutting off the sunlight and that shuts down plant growth and oxygen production under the ice.

If fish sense oxygen is becoming depleted where they are they will move. Look for more open patches of ice or ice with a thinner layer of snow that lets more light into the depths.

Merritt Reservoir, the Valentine Refuge lakes, particularly Clear Lake and Pelican Lake have kept hard water anglers busy.

The Light Goose Conservation Action: snow goose season begins Feb. 10. There are three hunting zones for 2022-23 and some slightly different hunting season dates. Be sure you pick up a copy of the "NGPC Waterfowl Guide" so you have all the specifics.

This season is specifically designed to reduce the size of the North American snow goose flock.

Biologists estimate that about two million birds would be optimum for the habitat the birds use. However, the snow goose population has exploded to perhaps 15 million birds by some estimates.

Biologists have always worried about starvation or a catastrophic event like avian cholera hitting the flock. This year may be the year when something like that happens. Avian flu has been found in wild waterfowl flocks all around us. We’ll see what happens.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season has been set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Archers can start hunting March 25. A special youth shotgun season opens April 8 and the general spring shotgun season opens April 15. All seasons end May 31.

Permits are now available online or at NGPC District Offices. Youth permits are $8, resident permits are $30. There is something new with non-resident permits. Only 10,000 will be issued for the spring season and they seem to be going fast. Price is $128 for a non-resident hunter.