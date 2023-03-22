It has been a Nebraska spring weather week. We have had some very spring-like temperatures right now. That may change by the weekend. Yep — springtime in Nebraska!

The spring archery turkey season has opened. I watched some younger toms beginning to strut this week. It is definitely turkey hunting season.

Another sign of spring I’ve noticed this week is the number of pickups and SUVs I see pulling boats. Driving on the interstate, I’ve see a lot of semi-trucks pulling racks of boats and Personal Water Craft.

Have you noticed how fast the ice is coming off area waters? I noticed the interstate lakes while coming back from York recently and most, if not all, of the ice is gone. I’m planning to test a couple spots this weekend.

Lake McConaughy still has some ice along the shorelines and upper reaches, Lake Ogallala was more than half covered when I looked at it the other day.

Some smaller trout are being caught along the shorelines of Lake Ogallala and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal below the diversion. Salmon eggs and Power Bait are catching most of the trout in the lake and canal.

Sutherland Reservoir has broken up and the only ice is along some shorelines and in sheltered areas. Lake Maloney is still covered with ice but I expected it to begin breaking up any day now.

Any ice that is left is totally suspect, if you are thinking about ice fishing. I think ice fishing is done until next winter. The canals are mostly open and flowing.

I also focus on shallower waters along northern banks. These areas warm up first and that draws in smaller fish. Where small fish go, bigger fish follow.

Look for calmer water on the downwind side of a body of water. The wind pushes food sources downwind and into these areas. Hungry fish have learned to take advantage of that.

The weather has been conducive to bird migration. Literally millions of birds, snow geese, Canada geese and sandhill cranes have settled into the Platte valleys. I’m guessing maybe half of the birds that will come through the area on their spring migration are here. There are more to come!

Thousands of snow geese are using Sutherland Reservoir right now. The birds will raft up on the water at night and fly out to feed in surrounding fields during the day. The spring snow goose conservation season is still on so there are some hunting opportunities here.

Crane watching is still an option if you are getting cabin fever. Take a drive along the roads west and north of town during the day and you will find cranes. Do not approach them. Stay in your vehicle and make sure you are safely off the road and out of the traffic flow when you pull over.

Get ready for your spring activities. Are you thinking about camping yet? It won’t be long now.