Look at your calendar. Nebraska’s spring turkey season is just a little over a month away.

The archery season begins March 25, a Youth Shotgun season begins April 8 and the regular shotgun season begins April 15.

All spring turkey seasons end May 31. Now is the time to be seeking permission to hunt on private property.

It is also time to be out in the field scouting for your spring hunt. The snow cover that is left can help you find out where turkeys are moving, feeding and roosting.

You will only be able to purchase two gobbler permits this spring. This is one of the restrictions that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission voted to implement due to the reduced turkey population in the state.

Snow geese are trickling into the region. I have seen a few small groups flying over the valley, but the throngs of thousands of birds have not yet appeared.

Ice fishing — the best comment I heard this week was from a Sutherland angler. “This is a weird year. We have good ice and not a lot of fish.”

That kind of sums up the ice fishing report around the region this week — everywhere seems to be slow.

At Lake Maloney patient anglers are catching a few walleye and perch. Some walleye are being hauled up through the ice at Sutherland Reservoir, but as the man said, it is slow.

Hershey Interstate Lake, Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough, Maxwell Interstate Lake and Jeffery Reservoir have been producing a few fish as well.

Keep in mind that the warmer daytime temperatures we have had recently is causing some thinning of the ice on all waters in the region. Be careful and test the ice where you are fishing. We have had no drownings this year that I know of — let’s keep it that way.

Since small baitfish frequently cruise the shoreline, this is a prime spot to set up to fish for bigger predatory fish. This is also true for drop-offs and grassy areas where baitfish are known to hide.

Here is a tip from a nationally known ice fishing expert, Bro Brosdahl. I had Brosdahl on my radio show a few weeks ago and he offered a few tips to catch more fish.

“Be quiet! Noise on the ice above will travel and can be amplified to fish underneath,” Brosdahl said. “Any movement and noise on the ice above can just about assure that you will spook the fish below. You will make some noise getting set up. Once you get everything ready, try to be as still and quiet as possible. If you did your homework and set up on a spot the fish are using, they will return when things quiet down.”

I’ll add a couple more tips I have found to work consistently.

First, start small. Use the smallest bait/lure you have catch more fish. I do this for two reasons: There are generally far more panfish in the area your are fishing than bigger predator fish. Start catch bluegill and other bluegill will notice and come see what’s going on and you get more forage fish in one area and that will bring in the bigger predator fish, like bass and pike. This theory has helped me many times.