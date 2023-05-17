Big weather fronts and low-pressure zones typically trigger better fishing, and we have had it all recently. Big thunderstorms also mean lightning and large hail. Be smart about getting out on the water!

There is some more rain forecast for this week, but it looks like it might be better for the weekend. According to the solunar tables for fishing this weekend, peak times will be about 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the minor fishing periods will be roughly 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walleye is the big story around the region this week.

Big Mac walleyes seem to be moving off the rocks along the dam and to their summer haunts to the west. Where I see boats congregating is out in front of Arthur Bay and the Sandy Beach area.

There are some anglers working off of the North Shore Campground. Live bait jigged or drifted along the bottom seems to be the best technique in these locations.

Sutherland Reservoir fishing activity is about the same as last week. Inlet anglers are catching some smaller walleye on small spinnerbaits. Some bigger fish are being caught out in the main body of the lake.

The main areas of fishing are around King Island and off the golf course. Drifting live bait is 5-10 feet of water is working well.

There is some walleye activity around the Bubble. Jigging live baits may be the best way to pick up a nice walleye.

Lake Maloney walleye activity seems to be settling into its traditional summer routine … deeper water during the day, shallower in the darker hours.

Anglers need to follow the deeper channel that runs from the inlet to the outlet during the day and move to the shallower flats in the evenings and early morning hours.

Try a drop-shot rig with live bait set up to be about six inches off the bottom. Small jigs and spinnerbaits are catching walleye and white bass at the inlet.

I have had a few reports this week of the walleye action picking up at Johnson Lake. Live baits seem to be working the best.

Clean up from the recent tornado is ongoing so be aware of that if you are traveling there to fish. Also be aware that there may be submerged debris from the tornado in the lake that might be a danger to boating.

Merritt Reservoir walleye anglers report that the walleyes are going deep. The spawning run is all but done there. The bigger walleye are being caught in the Boardman arm of the lake. Some big catfish have been caught there, too. Nightcrawlers are the bait right now, but it will turn over to leeches within a few weeks.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season is ongoing. Rains have kept turkeys closer to their roosts, but warmer/sunny days has the toms strutting. Keep in mind that your tactics need to change because the breeding season is wrapping up. The season runs until May 31 so there is still time to get in a hunt or two.

The Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club at Lake Maloney will be hosting a sporting clay shoot on May 20th. All shooters are invited to attend. Cost is $40 for the first 100 targets, $35 for additional rounds. The event will begin at 10 a.m.

Remember, May 20 is Free Fishing and Free Park Entry Day in Nebraska for 2023. Enjoy a day of fishing and check out some of the state recreational lands and facilities we have in the region.

Free Fishing and Free Park Entry Day is an annual event designed to allow anyone to explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. All fishing regulations must be observed, and any costs associated with camping, lodging, trail rides, canoe/kayak rentals or any other user fees will still apply at state park areas.

Have a great weekend outdoors!