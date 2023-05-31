Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I certainly hope that everyone had a fun and accident free Memorial Day weekend!

Even though there were some weather issues, walleye fishing picked up in several places around the region and here is the data on all that:

Water temperatures are gradually increasing and that means fishing success generally increases. Weather was a factor for some, but walleye anglers are tough and persistent people.

Lake McConaughy had some strong walleye action last weekend, if you were in the right place at the right time. One angler told me he fished the southern shoreline and rocky points earlier in the day on Friday and got skunked, only to learn from a buddy that the fishing was hot on the north shore. His afternoon was better.

Trolling along the northern shoreline in 10 to 15 feet of water was very productive. Walleye in the 21- to 24-inch range were regularly hauled into the boat. Large crankbaits and jigs with live bait have been top producing offerings for walleye anglers.

Lake Ogallala and the NPPD canal are producing some good trout action. Nightcrawlers, salmon eggs, Power Bait and Kastmaster lures have been working well.

One of my favorite spots to fish for trout is the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala. Fishing below the rock weirs across the river in the first mile or so below the dam has been good.

My favorite lure for the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala are Kastmaster lures, especially the chrome/blue models.

The Sutherland inlet turned on much better in recent days. Lots of walleye and white bass were caught by eager anglers. Small spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with live bait also did well. Live bait seemed to have the edge.

On the main body of the lake, Lindy rigs with live bait did well for walleye. Deep diving crankbaits caught a lot of fish, too.

Catfish in the cooling pond and along the southern shoreline and are being caught on cut baits and prepared blood baits.

Lake Maloney has a decent walleye bite going last weekend. Inlet anglers were catching walleye, white bass and drum on live bait.

Anglers out in the main lake are catching walleye are on small crankbaits east of Scout Island in 10 to 12 feet of water. Worms seemed to be the best bait in the outlet area.

Below the outlet gate, walleye, smallmouth bass and wiper were keeping anglers busy. Use worms for the walleye, yellow and chartreuse jigs for the smallmouth and small crankbaits for the wiper.

The Tri-County Canal also has a good walleye bite going below the checks in the eddy currents. Smallmouth bass can be found all along the canal in the riprap.

Merritt Reservoir walleye fishing is picking up. Leeches under a slip-bobber in six to eight feet of water is a productive technique.

Both the Snake River and Boardman arms of the lake are producing nice catches. There has been some good musky and northern pike action along the dam and in the shallows in the Snake River arm using big spinnerbaits or big chubs under a bobber.

Good luck with your fishing this weekend.