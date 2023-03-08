Warmer temperatures returned over much of last week and I know outdoor enthusiasts are relishing that! But Mother Nature may have more winter in store for us. The warmer temperatures have set the stage for several things:

Warm temperatures have melted lots of ice and the canals are almost devoid of ice.

I have noticed gray and potentially rotten ice on Lake Maloney. Be very careful if you venture out on any ice in the valley.

There is more open water around the outlet of Lake Maloney and the amount of open water is getting bigger.

If you have been following the weather forecast, we may be in for more winter weather. As I write this, we have a storm moving in from the southwest.

The forecast is changing, and the storm track seems to be moving north so North Platte may not get as much snow. But what if it does snow? What will the cranes and geese do? How would it impact the upcoming turkey season?

As for the geese and sandhill cranes, if it snows enough to blanket the fields, the birds will move south until they find a food source they can get to, which generally won’t be too far south. They have dealt with Nebraska weather before. They will stay put for a while but as soon as spring weather returns to the Platte Valley, they will be back.

As for turkey hunting: The spring archery season opens March 25. The impact of any storm system that occurs this week will be negligible by the time the season opens. If we do get some snow, it could help!

You can track and see where the birds are going much easier with a little bit if fresh snow on the ground. If there is still some snow in your hunting spot when the season opens, get some snow camo to blend in a little better.

Warmer weather will cause the tom turkeys to begin their spring courting activities. I have seen a couple of younger toms strutting already.

Winter flocks are breaking up and the toms will become much more active. Regardless of what type of weather we get in the next few days it is time to get out and scout for your spring turkey hunt.

Now, how do you approach fishing right after the ice comes off the water? The best thing to do this time of year are to fish with bright colored lures because the water tends to be clearer and fish slow.

Most predator fish, and that is what we are generally going after, hunt by sight. The easier you can make it for a fish to see your lure, the better chance you will have to catch one.

The water is still cold right now and that means the metabolism of fish is still slow, and they will move slower. Slow down your retrieve or let you lure/bait sit a bit longer before morning it.

You can probably catch a few more fish with these simple tricks.

Whatever you plan to do this weekend, enjoy your time in the outdoors.