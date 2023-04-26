Water temperatures are slowly but steadily rising in the region. That should continue to improve fishing in area waters.

We have been talking about walleye fishing for a couple weeks. At Big Mac, a few anglers are plying the waters at the mouths of Martin Bay and No Name Bay with some success.

Lindy rigging live bait and deep running crankbaits are working. Jig heads tipped with GULP tails have been productive, too.

If you would like to catch some smallmouth bass, toss a few crankbaits along the rocky points on the southern shoreline. Shad and crawfish-colored baits are catching some nice smallmouth.

Lake Ogallala trout are getting more active. The area near the outlet gates and the Nebraska Public Power District canal are providing the most consistent trout fishing action. The western shoreline below the dam has provided a little bit of trout action. Power Bait is working well in both areas.

Sutherland Reservoir fishing reports have been spotty. Water temperatures are getting warmer but still on the cool side. If you are planning a trip to Sutherland, troll the flats near the golf course and do some jigging around the bubble.

Lake Maloney has had walleye anglers on it almost every day. Anglers are drifting or slow trolling over the hump of Two Tree Island and along the channel that runs from the inlet to the outlet. Live bait on Lindy rigs seems to be the best bet here.

Outlet anglers have been hooking up with some small walleye and a few wipers, mainly in the evening.

And is it time to change the line on your reels? Check your line to see it is nicked or scored (usually the first 25 feet of line with tell you this) and whether it is becoming brittle.

If you can break the line by quickly jerking/pulling it apart in your hands, it is time for new line. I’ve switched over to some of the new braided lines on a couple of rods now. So far I like it.

The spring turkey season is in full swing. Archers and shotgunners are in the field now. I spent the last week in camp with a couple of national magazine outdoor writers.

Joe Faranado, with Petersons Hunting magazine, and Scott Eiensmann, who writes for Outdoor Life, got to experience some Nebraska hunting. You will probably see articles about their hunts in future editions of their respective magazines.

Cajun/TexMex walleye

For those walleye anglers out there who have been successful and need to eat some of their catch because freezer space is getting limited, here is a recipe to try with the filets you’ve got on hand.

You’ll need four nice walleye filets, some Cajun seasoning and Cholula hot sauce.

Mix a tablespoon of Cholula hot sauce and two tablespoons of olive oil and brush on both sides for the filets. Shaken on some Cajun seasoning to taste and toss the filets on a hot grill. Sear the filets for no more than a minute per side. Keep an eye on them. You want them blackened, not charred to a crisp. This serves two hungry anglers. A side of wild rice goes great with this recipe.

Enjoy your time outdoors and have fun!