Rick Windham's hunting and fishing picks, June 29

Are you ready for the Fourth of July holiday?

It may be the busiest boating time of the year, so think about safety when you are on the water. Never drink and boat.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be conducting Operation Dry Water this weekend. Operation Dry Water is a boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. Alcohol use while boating is one of the leading factors in boater deaths.

In Nebraska, it is unlawful to operate a motorboat with a blood alcohol level content of .08% or greater, the same as for any vehicle on the road. Doing so constitutes BUI, which carries penalties such as vessel impoundment, fines, jail time and loss of boating privileges.

Operation Dry Water is a joint program of the NGPC, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Our recent weather has been a bit more “normal” for July, so let’s take a look around the region for fishing action:

» Lake Maloney fishing action is showing more promise than last week. The inlet has spurts of walleye and white bass action at dawn and dusk.

Smallmouth bass have been providing most of the inlet area action. Fish the rocks along the banks on the lower part of the inlet channel.

Walleyes are being caught by slow trolling and drifting live bait in the main lake. Some wiper action has been happening at the outlet at dusk.

» Sutherland Reservoir anglers tell me that fishing action is a bit slower than what most anglers remember for this time of the year. Weather, and particularly our 100-plus degree days we’ve had recently, contribute to this.

The best walleye fishing seems to be by trolling crankbaits over King Island and along the western shoreline. Jigging live bait around the bubble can be good for a few walleye.

» Lake Ogallala has shown a little better trout fishing this week near the lower dam.

Power Bait is the best thing to offer. Some trout are being caught in the Nebraska Public Power District Canal and the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala.

KastMaster lures are working for trout in the river.

» Lake McConaughy is 57% full. Anglers are having some difficulty getting on the walleye, and weather has been a big issue here as well. For those anglers finding walleye at Big Mac, the best technique seems to be deep trolling for suspended walleye mid-lake in 25 to 50 feet of water.

A few walleyes are being found out in front of Martin, No Name and Arthur bays.

Even the channel catfishing seems slow. Those that are being caught are being taken in the Omaha Beach area of the lake on fresh cut bait.

Boaters heading for Big Mac this weekend need to be aware that some boat ramps will be closed due to construction and improvements. Operational boat ramps at McConaughy will be: Lemoyne low water, Martin Bay low water and Burma Road/Diver’s Bay. Lake Ogallala boat ramps will be operational.

Whatever you do this holiday, take a few moments to remember those in uniform that are standing the watch and protecting our freedoms. It is those who served before them, 246 years ago and since, that gave use this holiday.

And be safe — it was 23 years ago that my youngest son was killed in a freak accident while on a family camping trip. I never want any family to have to go through that kind of loss. Even this many years later, I still miss Isaiah, my little fishing buddy.