Rick Windham's weekly picks, June 23

Rick’s Picks

Are you surviving Nebraskaland Days? We just need to get through the weekend and the concerts — then it will be back to normal.

The last couple of days have been quite nice for anglers, but warmer temperatures are forecast to return today and Friday, but its expected to be more moderate and comfortable this weekend.

Lake Maloney continues to have some good walleye and white bass action this week. Walleye are being taken in the main body of the lake using minnows and night crawlers. The best walleye action seems to be on the flats/shallows between the islands.

White bass are active at the inlet at dawn and dusk on minnows and small spinner baits. Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in the bays on the west side of the lake and in a few of the deeper holes in the lake.

Sutherland Reservoir action is good for walleye along the western shore of the lake. The flats in the middle of the lake and the area around the bubble are producing some decent walleye catches. A few walleye and white bass are being taken in the inlet. Catfishing is good along the eastern shoreline of the reservoir.

Trout fishing has been slow in Lake Ogallala but better in the North Platte River below the lake. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits at this time. Most of the bigger trout are being caught in the river, but a few nice rainbows have been taken in the Nebraska Public Power District canal as far down as Paxton.

Big Mac anglers are finding walleye by trolling in 15 to 25 feet of water off of the North Shore and Lemoyne areas. Night crawlers and minnows are good baits offerings along with deep trolling crankbaits. Crankbaits with a firetiger patter or primarily a red color have been doing well.

White bass fishing has been good at dawn along the northern shore above Otter creek. Catfishing is picking up in the upper reaches of the lake, mainly in the Omaha Beach area.

At Jeffery Lake, the crappie are post-spawn and have dispersed out into the lake. The way to fish for them now is 12 to 18 inches off the bottom with a drop shot rig. Minnows are probably the best bait to use.

Don’t forget our local interstate lakes. They are a great fishing resource and good places for some “kid fishing” activities. Kids don’t care if they are catching bluegill or barracuda, just as long as they catch something.

These lakes have lots of hungry panfish just waiting to jump on a hook and thrill a kid! I hope you have a chance to enjoy the Great Outdoors this weekend!