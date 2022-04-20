Ricks Picks, April 20

The spring season moves on — Sandhill cranes are moving on north. There are a few birds left in the area, but not for much longer. Another cycle of nature here in the Platte valleys is almost complete.

The spring turkey season is in full swing. Archers and shotgunners are in the field now. There seems to be plenty of turkeys for everyone.

Water temperatures are slowly but steadily rising. That should continue to improve fishing around the region. We have been talking about walleye fishing for several weeks. At Big Mac, a few angler are plying the waters off of Martin Bay and No Name Bay with some success. Lindy rigging live bait and deep running crankbaits are working. If you would like to catch some smallmouth bass, toss a few crankbaits along the rocky points on the southern shoreline. Shad and crawfish colored baits are catching some nice smallmouth. Jig heads tipped with GULP tails have been productive, too.

Lake Ogallala trout are getting more active. The area near the outlet gates and the Nebraska Public Power District canal are providing most of the trout fishing action. The western shoreline below the dam has provided some trout action. Power Bait is working well.

Sutherland Reservoir fishing reports have been spotty. Water temperatures are still on the cool side. If you are planning a trip to Sutherland, troll the flats near the golf course and do some jigging around the bubble.

Lake Maloney has had walleye anglers on it every day. Anglers are drifting or slow trolling over the hump of Two Tree Island and along the channel that runs from the inlet to the outlet. Live bait on Lindy rigs is the best bet here. Outlet anglers have been hooking up with some small walleye and a few wipers, mainly in the evening.

And it is time to change the line on your reels? Check your line to see it is nicked or scarred (usually the first 50 feet of line with tell you this) and whether it is becoming brittle. If you can break the line by quickly jerking/pulling it apart in you hands, it is time for new line.

Blackened Cajun/TexMex walleye

For those walleye anglers out there, here is a recipe to try with the filets you’ve got in the freezer:

You’ll need four nice walleye filets, some Cajun seasoning and Cholula hot sauce. Mix a tablespoon of Cholula hot sauce and two tablespoons of olive oil and brush on both sides for the filets. Shaken on some Cajun seasoning to taste and toss the filets on a hot grill. Sear the filets for no more that a minute per side. Keep an eye on them. You want them blackened, not charred to a crisp. This serves two hungry anglers and a side of wild rice goes great with this recipe.