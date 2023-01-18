Rick's Picks: Area lakes have solid amount of ice, but still use caution

Winter is still with us, but it has been tolerable. Mother Nature has put on some decent ice on most area ponds and lakes.

I’ve been cutting through 8-plus inches of ice. Daytime temperatures above freezing do concern me. Some of the surface ice melts during the day, but re-freezes at night.

It looks good the next day but ice that re-freezes is never as strong as the initial ice layer.

I will add my obligatory caveat here, that there is really no such thing as “totally safe” ice. You always have to use caution and test it out for yourself.

I was talking with an individual recently who has never been ice fishing. I had learned that he grew up in Georgia and did a couple of deployments in Iraq.

Cold is kind of a foreign concept to him but his job brought him to Nebraska and he’s learning.

Even though he doesn’t know much about ice fishing at the moment he wants to try it. As we talked about the various equipment he would need I mentioned tip-ups.

I got that “dog-with-a-new-water-bowl” look, and then he asked, “What’s a tip-up?” If you are an experienced ice angler, you probably have a few tip-up rigs. Tip-ups are one of the most popular and effective ways to ice fish. They will catch a variety of fish, too!

After I’d explained Basic Ice Fishing 101 my friend had one more question — ”Where can I get a tip-up?”

Maybe the best selection in town is at the Minnow Bucket at 1013 South Jeffers. T.J. can fix you right up! Tip-ups are not very expensive…basic models are about $10; some of the more high-tech models can run in the $25 range.

Fish recipe

Fresh fish from under the ice are great table fare. If you have a few filets that you’re looking to do something with, consider this recipe.

Melt some butter-flavored Crisco in your favorite frying pan. The butter flavor adds a great taste to your filets when they’re done. You’ll need about a half inch of hot oil to cook your fish.

Crush up some Zesta saltine crackers. I don’t know what it is about Zesta crackers, but it just tastes better. Make yourself an egg and milk wash and add a few drops of Tabasco Sauce to the wash. This gives the fish just a touch of “spice” but it is not too hot or overpowering.

Pat your filets dry with a paper towel, dip them in the egg wash, then coat the filets with the cracker crumbs. Drop your fillets into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on both sides. Absolutely delicious!

Baking soda

Now that you’ve made your fish dinner, how do you get the fish smell off your hands?

Baking soda — you probably have some in the kitchen. Dust your hands well with baking soda and scrub them under running warm water for a few seconds. The smell will be gone.

What else can baking soda help with for the outdoor enthusiast? How about smelly boots?

Baking soda does a good job with removing odors from your shoes. Heavily dust baking soda inside your shoes. Make sure you dust under insert, too. Seal your shoes/boots inside a plastic garbage paper bag overnight. Shake out the baking soda the next day and you’ll find much or all of the oder is gone. When you’re ready to go again, shake out the soda.