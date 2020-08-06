Have you looked at the calendar? We are rapidly running out of summer. I understand that some kids may be going back to school soon and beginning their fall classes in about two weeks. If you haven’t taken a kid fishing yet this summer, it is time to make that happen! Our Interstate lakes are great places to fish with a youngster or newbee to the sport. There will be lots of sunfish and small bass action on lures and live bait. The Hershey Interstate Lake and Iron Horse Lake have been providing some excellent sunfish action recently. Both places are great “kid fishing” spots right now — do it.
Now let’s take a look around the rest of the region:
At Lake Maloney the walleye, wiper and white bass action at the inlet has slowed a bit toward the end of this week. Anglers are finding most of the walleye out in the main body of the lake. Walleye seem to be biting best in the evening, just about the time the yard lights start coming on around the lake. Drifting minnows or night crawlers along the bottom is the best way to catch fish at Maloney right now. Catfish are biting on cut baits, chicken liver and shrimp in deeper waters of the main lake and in some of the western bays.
East of town in the Tri-County Canal, the water level has leveled off after the surge test and fishing is getting back to normal. You can find walleye and sauger below the checks. Use live baits rigged to be on the bottom. Smallmouth bass fishing is picking up along the riprap that lines the banks of the canal, particularly later in the day. Catfishing has been good in backwaters and the wider/slower sections of the canal closer to Jeffery Lake.
Over at Sutherland Reservoir, the inlet area action has been similar to Lake Maloney this week — slow and sporadic during the day and picking up in the evening. Most of the serious walleye anglers have gone nocturnal. The biggest walleye are being caught around the bubbles. Catfishing is still good along the southern shorelines and in the lower end of the cooling pond. A couple of 10-pound plus channels catfish have come out of the cooling pond this week!
Lake McConaughy’s water is holding steady at about 70% full. The lower lake level means more beach is opening up. Campers will take advantage of that. The upper end of Big Mac has been particularly good this week. Nighttime anglers are catching walleye in 5 to 7 feet of water along the northern shorelines from Sandy Creek to Omaha Beach and the Eagle Canyon area. Live baits seem to be working better than lures. Doll flies have been doing well in/around vegetation along the north shores. Catfishing is good in the upper regions of the lake. Evening catfishing with cut baits has been very good recently in 10 to 15 feet of water. Cut baits are working best.
Trout fishing at Lake Ogallala all depends on where you are standing. Around the main body of the lake action has been very slow. At the lower end of the lake and in the Nebraska Public Power District canal, trout fishing is better. Power Bait is the top bait to use. Below Lake Ogallala, in the North Platte River, anglers are catching some trout on Power Bait and small spinnerbaits. A few tiger trout are showing up.
Temperatures are forecast to be on the rise this weekend so the fishing may slow down. Fish deeper and slower. Enjoy the time you have in the outdoors this weekend.
And, T minus 25 days away from dove season!
