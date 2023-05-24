Let’s see — since the last report we have had some rain, a couple cooler days and a few warm days. Several warm days in a row can make a difference.

Fishing picked up around the region, but some more rain is forecast to be on the way. That could slow things down a bit.

We have a long weekend coming up. Memorial Day is traditionally a big boating weekend in Nebraska. If you haven’t had your boat out yet, take some time to check everything out and make sure your boat is ready to run before going to the lake.

It is much easier to work on any problems you may find in your driveway than it is on a boat ramp while blocking other boaters from getting out on the water. Think ahead and be considerate.

Big Mac anglers are reporting some walleye and wiper action around the mouth of Martin Bay. Other walleyes are being caught further up in the main body of the lake, often mid-lake, using crankbaits running at 15 to 25 feet.

Channel catfish are beginning to provide the most consistent action on McConaughy in the Sand Creek and Otter Creek areas on cut shad.

Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake are producing some decent trout action. Power Bait and salmon eggs may be the best baits in the lake and the NPPD canal. Flashy spoons are good lures to use in the river, below the rock weirs.

Sutherland Reservoir action is getting better. Some smaller walleye are being caught in the inlet but the occasional three-four pounder creates some excitement. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are catching most of these fish.

Anglers are finding bigger walleye out in the main lake. Drifting on the flats near the golf course has been productive with night crawlers and minnows have been productive for more walleye. There were several boats hovering around the Bubble when I was there earlier this week.

The Hershey Beach area is providing some catfishing action on cut baits.

Lake Maloney’s inlet action is improving. White bass and walleye have been caught using live baits. There were quite a few boats on the water last weekend. Most anglers were slow trolling Lindy rigs with nightcrawlers and catching some walleye.

A few anglers are jigging minnows and finding walleye on the flats between Scout and Goose Islands. Cut baits and chicken liver are catching some catfish near Kansas Point and in the western bays of the lake.

Closer to home, anglers are picking up some walleye and a few northern pike at the tailrace canal where it flows back into the South Platte River. A slip-bobber set up with live bait is the best way to keep from snagging on the rocks.

Remember that the spring turkey season closes May 31 — that’s next Wednesday. If you still have a permit you haven’t filled, it is time to get busy.

Enjoy the outdoors and have a safe weekend. Keep in mind why we have this long weekend and who we are honoring. And to those who understand — Semper Fi!