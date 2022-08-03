Rick's Picks: Hunting seasons are here

Did you know that the 2022-23 hunting seasons have begun? Squirrel season opened on Monday. Grouse, rabbit, dove and the archery deer seasons open Sept. 1.

The initial reports I have on dove populations looks good. Opening day should be a good one. We are getting into the best time of the year for a hunter/angler.

It has definitely been a bit tough to fish this week with the hot temperatures, so let’s take a look at what is going on around the region and see where you might want to go this weekend.

Lake McConaughy’s water level is holding around 47% of full.

Catfish are quite active in the upper reaches of the lake. Cut baits are best.

Most walleye anglers are still concentrating their efforts around Van’s Fish Camp, Eagle Canyon and Otter Creek. Look in waters that are 20 to 25 feet deep and work shallower. Nightcrawlers and leeches still are the best live bait offerings, small crankbaits, spinnerbaits and twister tails are catching walleye, too. You can also try some doll flies and minnow tipped jigs around any submerged structure.

Lake Ogallala trout action remains slow in the main body of the lake due to the bright sunlight and heat. Trout are going deep. Bank fishing is almost a bust. Go to the east end of the lake for more action.

The Nebraska Public Power District canal below Lake Ogallala is providing the best trout action. Power Bait may be the best thing to use.

The North Platte River has offered some action this week. Some nice trout have been caught here; Small spinnerbaits and Kastmaster lures are doing well.

Sutherland Reservoir inlet area activity has slowed this week. There have been a few sporadic periods where the walleye and white bass got active, but mostly the fishing activity has been mediocre.

Walleye fishing has been fair over the flats in the main lake and along the western shoreline. Look for walleye in 5 to 10 feet of water.

Catfishing has been good along the southern shorelines of the lake and off of Hershey Beach.

At Lake Maloney, anglers that can fit morning and evening fishing time into their schedules have been catching some wiper and white bass fishing at the inlet. Drifting live bait in the current under a slip bobber has been effective.

Walleye anglers are doing better in the main lake by trolling and drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 10 to 15 feet of water. Drifting has accounted for most of the catches. There has also been some wiper activity downstream of the outlet at sundown.

Don’t overlook our interstate lakes. Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough and East Hershey lakes are good places to catch a variety of fish.

Check out Iron Horse Lake by the 20th Century Veterans Memorial. If you haven’t been there recently go see all the improvements that have been made that make fishing really easy.

The Tri-County Canal System fishing action has been slower than normal. A few walleye and sauger can be found below the checks on live baits, but the action is slow. Smallmouth bass are hiding in the riprap that lines the banks of the canal, but action is slow here, too.

Catfish are active further east where the flows are less. Fish the deepest water you can find with cut baits.

Temperatures are supposed to be warm this weekend, plan accordingly and be safe in the heat. Enjoy Nebraska’s outdoors and have a great weekend fishing!

Scouting Event

Do you know a kid that is interested in scouting? North Platte's Cub Scout Pack 293 will be hosting an event to recruit Cub Scouts on Aug. 6 at Centennial Park.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and if you are there early enough you can get a free lunch. All kids age Kindergarten to fifth grade are welcome.

You can learn about Scouting and scout leaders will be on hand to answer any questions. This event will also have some fun events for the kids, water games and a chance to Dunk the Cub Master!

Any kid that signs up for scouting will get their name in a drawing for a lifetime Nebraska fishing permit. See what Scouting has to offer.