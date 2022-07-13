Rick's Picks: In the heat change tactics

Hot weather is again slowing down the fishing. Here are a couple of tips for fishing when we have temperatures in or near tripe digits:

» Tip No. 1 — Fish where there is incoming water. When it is the hottest and brightest parts of the day, lots of fish can be found holding up at inlet areas or below checks.

These spots generally offer deep holes and undercut banks that provide of shade for fish. These types of areas also offer more oxygenated water from the turbulence/bubbles “trapping” more oxygen in the water. Moving water is often cooler and fish like cooler water.

These kinds of areas also provide better food opportunities. All the food sources in the water are funneled into a smaller area at an inlet or check.

All predator fish like natural restriction points to ambush prey. Any minnows, crayfish or water bugs are tumbled around in the water column and disoriented. They are easy pickings for hungry fish.

Give the fish something natural to go after. Live baits generally work best.

» Tip No. 2 — Consider changing tactics and fish at night.

Besides being a cooler time of the day for you to fish, you don’t have to put up with water-skiers, sailboats, sail boarders, jet skis or kayakers. When it gets dark, most of the human traffic is off the water and predator fish go on the prowl. Good combination.

Look for largemouth bass, stripers, walleyes, crappies, bluegills and catfish to be in shallow water.

Points off of any spot on the shoreline, from islands, riprap, dam areas, weed lines, docks and pilings all can offer excellent night fishing.

Fish places with more intense lights. Lights attract bugs and bugs on the surface of the water draws in minnows, which also draws in bigger fish. Yard and dock lights around Lake Maloney are a good example.

I think the nighttime fishing tactic I just mentioned would do wonders on Big Mac.

Look for walleyes and wipers on the lower portions of the lake along the shorelines. Catfish will be active in the upper regions of the lake in three to five feet of water. Live baits will probably be the best things to offer.

Sutherland Reservoir water level is good and the catfish are turning on. Anglers are catching good number of catfish just outside the inlet and off the southern shorelines and Hershey Beach.

The best walleye fishing seems to be happening around the bubble. Remember the tip about better oxygenated and cooler water holding more fish? Here is another good example.

The best fishing action at Lake Maloney is at the inlet and outlet areas during the evening and at night. Try fishing right in the turbulent water with live bait at the inlet for walleye.

Near the outlet, there is a distinct drop-off that forms a channel leading to the outlet gate. Toss live baits in this area, and downstream under the North Lake Road bridge for wiper and white bass at night.

Change your tactics a bit and you can catch more fish. Give it a try this weekend.