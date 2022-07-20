Rick's Picks, July 21

Hot, hot, hot and more hot. That is what anglers are facing! Bright sunshine and hot weather are slowing fishing action across the region, but there are still fish to be caught! Just be careful out there!

Experiment with your bait and presentations. Hot weather and walleye don’t mix. Here are a few tips to try.

Three productive places to look for walleyes in summer are deep water near weeds, deep structures and under suspended baitfish. Deeper water is cooler and anything that provides cover can hold walleye. If you can find suspended baitfish in open water, use your sonar to look for predator fish underneath them.

Rain, when we are lucky enough to get any, can be a blessing or a curse for anglers. It can be a blessing because runoff gathers food sources and washes them into bodies of water. Hungry fish are often waiting in spots where flows enter a pond or lake to see what’s on the menu.

The curse comes with too much food being carried into a pond or lake and fish being stuffed and not looking at lures.

I’ve have had several pro walleye anglers tell me over the years to fish like I was going after bass at his time of the summer. Use medium sized crankbaits and stickbaits with fast retrieves to trigger strikes. Your best chances for success comes with a change of tactics.

Area Action

Looking at fishing action around the region, Lake Maloney inlet flow is tapering off, and that tends to slow the fishing action. There are some walleyes being caught out in the main body of the lake on the flats.

The best fishing is in deeper water 10 to 15 feet down. Use live bait, minnows and nightcrawlers for the best results.

The best walleye action at Sutherland Reservoir is around the Bubble below the cooling pond. Catfishing is the big story ... fishing the cooling pond and along Hershey Beach may be the best places. Cut baits are doing well.

Over at Lake Ogallala, bank angling action is almost zero. It is too hot and too bright for trout in the shallows. Action in the main body of the lake from a boat is a little better.

At Lake McConaughy, walleye anglers have found a few fish around the Eagle Canyon area. The south shore seems to be producing more fish. Nightcrawlers and leeches still are the best live baits. Smallmouth bass are providing some action along the southern rocky points in the lower parts of the lake. Jigs tipped with live bait and small spinners are catching fish.

Local Interstate lakes have lower water levels due to lack of rain and low river flows, but they may be the best places to find some fishing action this weekend. Lots of hungry sunfish and small bass action can be had on lures and live bait. These are great “kid fishing” spots right now!

Smallmouth bass are active in the Tri-County Canal System. Jig for smallmouth along the riprap lining the banks. A few walleyes and sauger are being taken below the checks on live baits drifted along the bottom. Catfish have been active in backwaters and the wider/slower sections of the canal.

It is forecast to be hot again this weekend, so stay cool!