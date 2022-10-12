Rick's Picks: Low water levels won't stop fishing in the area

Lower water levels and low flows just about everywhere in the valley is causing anglers to change their tactics a bit, but there are fish to be caught.

Even though the canals have been drained in many areas, a few pools still exist. I’ve talked with a couple anglers who have caught some nice smallmouth bass in that section of the canal between Lake Maloney and the Hershey Check.

Lake Maloney’s water level is still going down. The lake level has dropped several feet now. No water is coming into the lake at the inlet and is not expected to be flowing again until mid-November.

Fishing activity at the inlet is sporadic at best. A few walleye and white bass are being taken with live baits and slip bobber rigs at the inlet.

I have no reports on any fishing in the main body of the lake, primarily due to the fact that it is getting difficult to get a boat on the lake right now.

There has been some wiper activity happening in the evenings at the outlet. Minnows and night crawlers seem to be the best baits for the wiper at this time.

Sutherland Reservoir inflows are negligible — no water coming in, nothing going out.

White bass have been active at the inlet, but it has been unpredictable.

An occasional walleye has been caught, but fishing is slow. Lake levels are stable, maybe dropping slightly. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake and the area around the bubbles has slowed up some.

Catfish are still biting in the cooling pond. Cutbaits and night crawlers are working well for channel catfish.

Lake Ogallala is all but drained. A few adventuresome anglers have been using kayaks to get out on the pools that remain and they have been catching fish.

Big Mac’s water level is trending up slowly. That makes sense because basically no water is flowing through the dam and into Lake Ogallala.

The current lake level is about 39% of full pool. Most of the fishing is taking place in the upper end of the lake.

As more corn gets harvested, archers are taking a few more deer. Several archers tell me they are seeing deer being pushed around by harvesting operations, but they are not seeing as many deer as they have in past years.

The archery deer season in Nebraska runs until Dec. 31.

The fall turkey seasons (archery and shotgun) are underway. I am not hearing the best report. There definitely seems to be fewer turkeys out there this fall.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has estimated that there are maybe 45% fewer turkeys than there were a couple of years ago.

This is also one of Nebraska’s longest fall hunting seasons, running to Jan. 31, 2023.

We have until Oct. 30 before the Nebraska dove hunting season is officially over. I’ve only seen a couple mourning doves this past week. I think most of the mourning and white wing doves have headed south for the winter.

Eurasian-collared doves will stay in Nebraska over the winter. There is also a special season that runs from Oct. 31 to Aug. 31, 2023, that allows you to hunt Eurasian-collared doves because they are classified as an invasive species.

Don’t overlook this opportunity to get in another hunting adventure later this fall.

Have a great weekend outdoors.