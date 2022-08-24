Rick's Picks: Nebraska’s dove season begins September 1

Check your calendar and get your shotgun ready, Nebraska’s 2022 dove season opens in a week. The drought has impacted dove populations a bit this year, but there are still an estimated 250-300 million doves in North America.

Nebraska generally sees a good share of this total pass through the state as they head south for the winter.

Even though we are about a week away from the season, dove hunters always worry about Mother Nature sending a cool snap in the weather.

It only takes a couple nights of temperatures in the 40s to get the birds moving south. The forecast does not show that for the opening of this coming season — so far.

Nebraska is home to three species of dove. There is the common mourning dove, the white-winged dove and the Eurasian-collared dove. When the weather turns colder, the first birds to leave are generally the mourning doves.

White-winged doves are the next to head south. Eurasian-collared doves do not migrate.

The mourning dove is the traditional dove of the Great Plains. This bird has been part of the plains since there were plains. According to the fossil record, the mourning dove traces back some 1.8 million years.

This bird is also known as the American mourning dove, the rain dove and has also been called the turtle dove. It was once commonly called the Carolina pigeon or Carolina turtledove. It is the most abundant game bird in North America.

As many as 70 million birds have been harvested by hunters in a single year. Mourning doves maintain their numbers by being prolific breeders. Throughout most of the Plains states, a pair of these birds can raise up to six broods of two young each in a single year.

The wings of the mourning dove make a unique whistling sound upon take-off and landing, so you can easily identify them in the field. They are very strong fliers and can reach speeds of 55mph. Hunting them tests the skills of the best shooters.

Just imagine trying to hit something the size of a tennis ball that is jinking around in the air at 55 mph. It humbles a lot of shooters.

The white-winged dove is related to the mourning dove, but a slightly larger and bulkier bird. They have a distinctive white leading edge to their wings and a dark cheek patch.

Traditionally the white-winged dove has been a summer resident in the southwestern states. However, loss of its native habitat has caused the bird to adapt and expand its range.

It definitely seems to be expanding its range to the north and can now be found in Nebraska.

I have taken white-winged doves the last few years during my hunts. They adapt quickly to altered habitats and do well in farmlands, pasture, and planted shelterbelts grasslands.

Nebraska offers perfect habitat for this species. In their native range, they are important pollinator of the giant saguaro cactus. They are not quite as fast a flyer at the mourning dove, but still a very challenging target for hunters.

And then there is the Eurasian-collared dove that is now found in most of Nebraska. It is a larger bird than the other two doves mentioned. It is on par with a pigeon. Although it is an invasive species, it does have an interesting story. It can technically be hunted year-round in Nebraska. It provides a lot of “off-season” wing shooting practice for many hunters!

As its name implies, this bird came from southern Europe and Asia. As far back as the early 1800s, the bird was known to be in Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Then, for whatever reason, the bird began to expand its territory. It moved across Europe and northward above the Arctic Circle in Norway. It has established breeding populations wherever it goes. If it can live and breed above the Arctic Circle in Norway, it can handle Nebraska winters.

It was accidentally introduced to North America in 1974 when roughly 50 birds that were being shipped to a bird breeder in the Bahamas escaped. It did not take long to make the hop to Florida and move quickly across much of North America. They were first documented in Nebraska in 1997.

As mentioned earlier, the Eurasian-collared dove is not migratory. It can tolerate the winters quite well and is a very urbanized bird. It seems to actually prefer living in towns rather in the countryside, although it does make daily forays out into croplands to feed.

Finding one of these flight routes is the Holy Grail for dove hunters. While the Eurasian-collared dove does eat a lot of the same food sources as the mourning dove, there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the mourning dove, yet. Time will tell.

There seems to be enough food to go around for now.

The 2022 dove season is almost here. I have been impatiently waiting for several months now to get into the field and hunt some doves.

Doves are the most populous game bird in North America, and even with their current slightly diminished population estimates of around 250-300 million, they still number more than the total population of ducks, geese, pheasant and quail put together. Yet even with all the dove hunters in North America, hunting barely puts a dent in the total numbers during the fall season.

Sept. 1, opening day in Nebraska is a pseudo-religious holiday by my reasoning, and I’m not the only hunter that feels that way. Nebraska’s dove season runs until Oct. 30.