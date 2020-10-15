Rick's Picks, Oct. 15

Sutherland Reservoir inflows are minimal. An occasional white bass or walleye can be caught at the inlet. Action has been slow in the main lake, too. Lake levels are dropping. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake is getting tough! Catfish are biting in the cooling pond. Cutbaits and night crawlers are working well for channel catfish.

Lake Maloney’s water level is still going down slowly. Very little water is coming into the lake at the inlet and this will be the norm for a couple of weeks. Fishing activity at the inlet is sporadic at best and most of the action is in the evenings. A few walleye and white bass are being taken with live baits and slip bobber rigs at the inlet. Fishing in the main body of the lake has been best for the trollers and the drifters. Check the outlet right about dusk for some wiper activity. Minnows and night crawlers seem to be the best baits for the wiper at this time.

Jeffery Lake has a lot shad working the surface. Anglers who can get out on the lake are catching some white bass with spinnerbaits.

The Tri-County Canal System is running steady. There are still smallmouth bass that are active in the riprap along the banks of the canal. The occasional walleye and sauger can be caught below the checks in the eddy currents. Live baits are catching the most fish.