Welcome to April in Nebraska! Last weekend was just too nice not to get out and wet a line. I caught my first open water fish of 2023 … a 2-pound largemouth bass on a Valley Hook tieless spinnerbait I was field testing. It is a very cool concept!

Nebraska’s spring archery turkey season has been open for a couple of weeks now. Archers tell me they are not seeing as many toms as they have in previous seasons. That is troubling. Less than a decade ago, an article put out by the National Wild Turkey Federation listed Lincoln County as having one of the highest turkey population densities in the United States. What happened?

The youth archery season opens on Saturday. As I travel around the region, I see a few toms beginning to strut. I can hardly wait until April 15 when the regular shotgun season opens.

Regardless of whether you are hunting in the youth or regular shotgun season, you must get your shotgun tuned up for the task. If you have changed anything with your shotgun since the last time you hunted with it — new choke, different ammo — it may not shoot the same way you remember. If you have acquired a new shotgun, practice with it. The hunting seasons are here!

Spring weather cycles are still impacting fishing across the region. Rain, sleet, cloudy, cold … it happens every spring and anglers have to deal with it.

Walleye and a few sauger are biting in the Tri-County Canal system as far east as Johnson Lake inlet. Fish below checks on the canal. Drop a Lindy rig with a small minnow in the slack water and be ready for a bite. I have a few reports of crappie biting at Jeffrey.

Lake Maloney’s ice cap is breaking up! I’m seeing open water in various places on the lake. It won’t be long before anglers will be getting boats on the water. There has been some sporadic action at Maloney’s inlet. Walleye and smallmouth bass are providing most of the action. Smaller live baits and casting spoons are catching fish. There is open water the length of the inlet channel and extending beyond almost to Scout Island. The bay just south of Kansas Point is almost open.

The Sutherland Reservoir inlet is producing the occasional walleye, but it is an on-again-off-again scenario. The main body of the lake is open, but big chunks of ice are floating and moving around with the wind. Be careful if you get out on the water. I believe the walleye will begin to move into their deeper haunts as part of their pre-spawn ritual soon.

A few trout are being caught on the canal at the siphon south of Paxton. Up at Lake Ogallala and in the NPPD canal below the diversion, anglers are catching some trout. Most of the catches are coming on salmon eggs and Power Bait. Chrome and gold Kastmasters are catching a few trout in the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala.

There is more open water on Big Mac. The wind is breaking up more ice each day, and like at Sutherland Reservoir, big pieces of ice are floating on the lake. Be cautious on the water. Big Mac visitors will see a lot of improvements around the Martin Bay area. Major renovations to the boat ramp and installation of a fish cleaning station have been completed. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invested a little over $3.5 million here and there are other improvements at Big Mac that I’ll cover in future reports.

Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.

— Rick Windham