Rick's Picks: The time to sight in your rifle is right now

The firearm deer season is not that far off — less than a month away. If you are thinking about getting a new rifle or scope for the season, it’s time to get with it. You’ll need time to get it set up and sighted in.

Take advantage of the weather while you can. Sighting in a rifle when it is freezing or blowing snow is not the textbook way of having fun.

Archery deer hunters are seeing deer being moved around by harvest activities. Turkey hunters are doing the best during morning hunts on family groups moving from morning sunning areas to where they feed.

Even though there are hunting seasons open and underway, don’t forget about fishing. The warm up we have had this week will probably make fishing activity go up a bit.

I start to the east this week:

Shad are working the surface at Jeffery Lake. Anglers who get out on the lake are catching some white bass with spinnerbaits. Some crappies are being caught while suspending over the channels in 10 to 12 feet of water.

The Tri-County Canal System is seeing some action on smallmouth bass. Drift some live bait or a jig along the riprap on the banks of the canal. A few walleyes and sauger are being caught below the checks on live baits.

Don’t forget the interstate lakes. The water levels are down a bit because the water table in the valley is lower, but the fish are still biting.

There is only a trickle of water flowing into Lake Maloney right now. That has caused the inlet activity to slow down quite a bit.

I’ve noticed some fish working the surface. A few fish are still being caught, but you have to work for them. Minnows and night crawlers on a Lindy rig may be the best way to catch for walleye in the inlet right now.

There are some smallmouth bass being caught at the end of Kansas Point.

At Sutherland Reservoir, very little water is entering the inlet. Anglers are telling me that lots of baitfish are moving up into the inlet. Fishing has been tough recently with all that natural food available.

Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has slowed down, but right around the Bubble is showing signs of more activity.

Catfish are biting on cut baits and night crawlers over much of the lake.

Lake Ogallala is still drained and the canal below the Nebraska Public Power District canal gates is all but dry. The North Platte River is offering little in the way of fishing due to low water conditions.

Lake McConaughy walleye anglers need to look way up the lake and in mid-channel areas. Walleye are holding in 15 to 20 feet of water. The best way to fish is with diving crankbaits and slab baits like Kastmasters.

Live bait rigged under slip-bobber rigs set to the depth you see fish on your sonar has been a good tactic recently.

If you want bass, go to the northern shorelines of Big Mac and go shallow. Both smallmouth and largemouth bass are being found in 2 to 4 feet of water chasing shad. Put on your best lure that looks like a shad and cast into the fray!

You can find a few more smallmouth bass along the southern shorelines, off the rocky points.

Have a great weekend in the outdoors.