Rick's Picks: Time is running out this summer to take your kids fishing

Have you looked at the calendar? We are rapidly running out of summer.

I understand that some kids will be going back to school in about two weeks. If you haven’t taken a kid fishing yet this summer, it is time to make that happen!

And can you believe the 2022-23 hunting seasons are about to begin? Squirrel season opens Aug. 1. Rabbit, snipe, rail and dove seasons open Sept. 1.

I really haven’t seen a lot of doves around, but I haven’t been specifically looking for them either. I need to change that. We are getting into the best time of the year for a hunter/angler.

Temperatures look to be much cooler this weekend and that can help with fishing. Let’s take a look around the region:

Lake McConaughy water levels are down to roughly the 51% level. Inflows are a little less than usual, but near the normal range.

Catfishing in the upper reaches of the lake is good. Cut baits are best.

Most walleye anglers are concentrating their efforts around Van’s Fish Camp, Eagle Canyon and Otter Creek. Look in waters that are 15 to 20 feet deep and work shallower toward evening. Nightcrawlers and leeches still are the best live bait offerings, small crankbaits, spinnerbaits and twister tails are catching walleye, too. You can also try some doll flies and minnow tipped jigs around any submerged structure you can find.

Lake Ogallala trout angling action remains slow from the bank, although the cooler temperatures and cloudy skies have made it a little better.

Trout fishing is a bit better in the main body of the lake if you have a boat. The Nebraska Public Power District canal below Lake Ogallala has been providing more consistent trout action. Powerbait and Kastmaster lures are doing well.

Sutherland Reservoir water levels are steady and about normal. Inlet area activity has been flat recently, but with cooler temperatures and cloudy cover, that may pick back up.

Walleye have typically been active at dusk, overnight and dawn. Look for the walleye in 3 to 5 feet of water along southern and western shores during low light periods.

Catfishing has been good along the southern shorelines of the lake and in the cooling pond at night.

Lake Maloney water levels are normal and wiper, smallmouth bass and white bass fishing at the inlet has been flat during the day but picks up at dawn and dusk.

Same as over at Sutherland Reservoir, cooler temperatures and cloudy cover will probably make the fishing pick up again.

Walleye anglers are still catching fish in the main lake by trolling/drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 10 to 12 feet of water. Drifting accounts for the majority of the catches.

There has also been some decent wiper fishing in the outlet canal at dusk around the North Lake Road Bridge.

Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough and East Hershey and Iron Horse Interstate lakes have been active and are good places to catch a variety of fish.

As I mentioned earlier, take a kid fishing this weekend.

Get out and have a great and safe weekend in Nebraska’s outdoors.