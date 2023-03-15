It has been another interesting week as far as weather is concerned. Cold, warmer, colder again, more wind and maybe snow coming our way. Spring fishing in Nebraska is always a challenge.

Wind can change the movement of cranes and snow geese in the region. For snow geese hunters, wind can cause the flocks to move further downwind on any given day.

You may need to drive a bit further to find the birds. Wind can impact crane watchers, too. They may see the birds staying on their roosts a little longer in the morning and arriving later in the morning to feeding areas.

For those days we did have decent weather, anglers did get out and try some fishing. Sutherland Reservoir is almost totally open water. There is some ice along some shorelines and in sheltered areas, but the bulk of the lake is open. It won’t be long before the most intrepid walleye anglers will be chasing walleye.

When I was at Sutherland earlier this week I saw two anglers with their boats driving into the area. I’m not sure if they made it out on the water, but is the ramp was clear. I’m sure they gave it a try.

I noticed that almost all the interstate lakes have open water on their west ends. This is a sign the water is warming up and if we get some more spring temperatures the rest of the lake will open up. The spring fishing bug will be biting anglers soon, if it hasn’t already.

The best way to fish with these early spring weather patterns is to go slow and small. Use small lures. I like small doll flies, minnows, tadpoles and insect type lures right now.

I also focus on shallow water along northern shorelines. These areas warm up first and that draws in smaller fish. Where small fish go, bigger fish follow.

Look for calmer water on the downwind side of a body of water. The wind pushes food sources downwind and into these areas. Hungry fish take advantage of that. Capitalize on this trait.

Look for fish in sheltered areas, too. Fish will seek some shelter from big wave action and wind. They will hold in behind whatever type of break they can find and watch for something tasty to be washed or blown by. Give them something to go after.

Kid stuff

For the younger anglers, ages 5 to 13, Bassin’ Basics Day will be March 26 at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lincoln County BassMasters Club hosts the event. Activities will help young anglers learn about basic fishing equipment, casting, baiting, fishing rules, best area places to fish in the area and much more. Best of all: The event is free.

Call Kent Priel at 308-539-1419 for more information.

Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.