Roberts scores five touchdowns as St. Pat's dominates Gordon-Rushville

The opening kickoff of St. Pat’s game against Gordon-Rushville perfectly foreshadowed the Irish’s dominant performance on Friday.
A low kick forced the Mustang returner to race forward about 10 yards to make the catch. He bobbled the ball and it landed just as the Irish special teams jumped on top of it.
Joseph Heirigs caught a 19-yard touchdown pass on the next play, and St. Pat’s, who should’ve started the game on defense, held a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
Explosive plays ruled the night for the Irish as they defeated Gordon-Rushville 55-14 on Friday in North Platte.
“This was a good game for us,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said. “I thought we executed well in the beginning and it was good to get our young kids some good reps this late in the season.”
That execution was flawless for most of the game, especially in the first quarter thanks to two touchdowns by freshman Jackson Roberts. St. Pat’s forced a three-and-out on the Mustang’s first possession, and Roberts ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run on the Irish’s first play.
After another three-and-out, St. Pat’s went with Roberts again, this time on a 24-yard touchdown run to put his team ahead 21-0. He led the team with five touchdowns and 183 unofficial rushing yards.
“For a young kid, (Roberts) has an awful lot of maturity. He has good football knowledge,” Dodson said. “He’s a big, strong kid that’s been blessed with some good speed. Not only does he have good vision, but he also has the ability to break tackles and make long runs. He’s been a real pleasant surprise for us this year. To see that type of development in a freshman has just been wonderful.”
Roberts scored for the third time in the first half on a 48-yard run after forcing his way to the outside corner. Once he made it to the open field, no one was catching him.
St. Pat’s did have a few slip-ups, however, fumbling twice in the second quarter, the second leading to Gordon-Rushville’s only touchdown of the first half.
Starting on the St. Pat’s 24-yard line, Mustang running back Donovan Fillmore broke through the line for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 28-8 game.
“I thought defensively, especially early on, we really played well,” Dodson said. “We were pursuing the ball, getting a lot of guys around the ball carrier and limiting their opportunities to get first downs.”
The Irish responded with yet another explosive play, this time a 49-yard run along the St. Pat’s sideline to the 6-yard line by Will Moats. Roberts notched his fourth touchdown — a three-yard run — as the Irish went into halftime up 35-8.
Alex Davies joined in on the big plays with a 35-yard touchdown run to start the second half. After the Irish stopped the Mustangs’ ensuing drive in five plays, Roberts scored his final touchdown with a 55-yard run to the outside.
Gordon-Rushville scored one last time on Logan Slama’s 25-yard touchdown catch to make it a 49-14 game. Moats got one last series with the ball, and capped it off with a 35-yard touchdown run to set the score at 55-14. He finished the game with 103 unofficial yards.
“I thought our execution was really good,” Dodson said. “I thought our backs were running hard and taking advantage of every opportunity they had.”
