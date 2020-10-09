Roberts scores five touchdowns as St. Pat's dominates Gordon-Rushville

“For a young kid, (Roberts) has an awful lot of maturity. He has good football knowledge,” Dodson said. “He’s a big, strong kid that’s been blessed with some good speed. Not only does he have good vision, but he also has the ability to break tackles and make long runs. He’s been a real pleasant surprise for us this year. To see that type of development in a freshman has just been wonderful.”

Roberts scored for the third time in the first half on a 48-yard run after forcing his way to the outside corner. Once he made it to the open field, no one was catching him.

St. Pat’s did have a few slip-ups, however, fumbling twice in the second quarter, the second leading to Gordon-Rushville’s only touchdown of the first half.

Starting on the St. Pat’s 24-yard line, Mustang running back Donovan Fillmore broke through the line for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 28-8 game.

“I thought defensively, especially early on, we really played well,” Dodson said. “We were pursuing the ball, getting a lot of guys around the ball carrier and limiting their opportunities to get first downs.”