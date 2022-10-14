Roblee keys fourth quarter offense as North Platte rallies past Norfolk

Brock Roblee might not be the biggest player on the Bulldogs roster or the fastest one.

But as opposing defenses know, he is tough to stop on the football field.

The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns, including two in a span of 5 minutes, 20 seconds in the fourth quarter as North Platte rallied for a 24-13 win over Norfolk on Friday at Bauer Field.

"He's just our horse," Bulldogs coach Kurt Altig said. "We ride him and he does a fantastic job. Great kid, great leader and a great football player. We jumped on him and he took us to victory.

"It just was kind of what the defense was giving us," Altig said. "They were trying to take away our big plays outside, so we don't have any problem handing it to No. 42 (Roblee) as many times as we need to win a ballgame."

The Bulldogs (5-3), who trailed 13-10 after three quarters, won for the fifth time in six games and all but secured a position in the Class A playoff field with a week left in the regular season.

North Platte hosts Papillion-La Vista on Friday.

Roblee carried the ball for 16 of the Bulldogs 21 offensive plays in the fourth quarter and rushed for 90 yards in the period. He had the ball for 12 of the 14 plays in a 70 yard drive for the go-ahead score. He capped the march with a two-yard run with 5:56 left in the game.

Roblee said the offense didn't really have to say much before it took the field on the drive.

"Just go out and do it," said Roblee, who also had a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. "We knew we could do it and if we just went out and played junkyard dog football we would pull through.

"Four yards and a cloud of dust, that's our M.O. (on offense)," Roblee said. "That's what we stick too and we're good at it."

Norfolk (5-3) drove into North Platte territory immediately on the ensuing drive as Kaden Ternus hit Tanner Eisenhauer for a 27-yard game on the first play.

Three plays later, Jake Licking beat the Bulldogs' Jackson Creel on a square in, but Creel punched the ball out from behind and teammate Eli Broman recovered the loose ball at the North Platte 30 with 4:21 left.

"I knew (Licking) was bobbling (the ball) the whole game, every time he caught it," Creel said. "I came down, tried to hit his arm and (the ball) just popped out."

The Bulldogs ran nine straight plays in a clock-milking drive with Roblee breaking a 22-yard run up the middle to extend North Platte's lead to 11 points with 36 seconds left.

"We didn't play our best football the first three quarters but we came back and did our thing in the fourth quarter and that's what matters," Kurt Altig said. "Ugly or not, a win is a win."

The Bulldogs had leads of 3-0 and 10-3 in the first half, but Norfolk tied the game with 46 seconds left in the second quarter on Licking's three-yard touchdown reception. The catch capped a 14-play drive that took nearly six minutes of the clock.

Licking then hit a 27-yard field goal on Norfolk's opening drive of the third quarter, to cap a 14-play march.

The Bulldogs fumbled three plays later on their 31 but held the Panthers on downs. North Platte also fumbled at its 25 in the first quarter, which set up Licking's 36-yard field goal.

"It's been a thorn in our side all year, our turnovers," Altig said. "We've been trying to clean it up, obviously we haven't done a good enough job as a coaching staff. But that's something we've got to get fixed because when you go into playoff football and turn the ball over, that's how you get beat."